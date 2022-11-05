Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police officer offers act of kindness to man needing clothes
ATLANTA - A call about an indecent exposure in Atlanta turned into an act of kindness thanks to a big-hearted police officer. On Halloween, officials say Officer Nguyen and Officer Prophete were sent to northwest Atlanta to investigate a public indecency call. At the scene, the officers found the man...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
firefighternation.com
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police turn to enhanced tech for body cams
Authorities say enhanced technology for police body cameras will protect citizens and the officers wearing them. Pivotal to the change will be the ability of investigators to check footage automatically before a critical situation or encounter.
OPINION: Stop the Stealers have had 2 years to scheme. Worries abound
Richard Barron, the former head of Fulton County elections, drives for Uber these days....
Shooting at Atlanta convenience store leaves one dead, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after a shooting at an Atlanta convenience store. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened along Katherwood Drive at the Peach Pantry. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Michael Gray. Officers add that this happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. They said they...
Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Police cancel search for Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Police canceled a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for an Atlanta man.
Business owners want DeKalb leaders to do something about crimes committed against them
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Business owners in DeKalb County say they are tired of being the targets of violence and crimes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne spoke with Larry Kaiser, the Executive Director of the Metro South Community Improvement District, who says they have sent a strongly worded letter to DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Georgia detention officer
Henry County investigators have released Snapchat video of the man accused of shooting a detention officer and killing another man at an apartment complex Friday. Brentson Thomas remains on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Rex teen suffering crisis could be danger to self, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a young girl who they believe has multiple mental illnesses and could be a danger to herself. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. 14-year-old Toni Harris was reported missing Sunday...
Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
A new report on Fulton County’s incarceration system found residents will actually be less safe if the county leases mor...
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
Man dead after another argument leads to gunfire, police say
Another dispute led to deadly gunfire in Atlanta on Friday night, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta unveils new police car design
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle. With the fanfare of a national car...
