Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow church opens its doors to community shocked by devastating murder-suicide

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow First Baptist Church will hold a vigil for the community on Sunday at 6 p.m. in response to a murder-suicide.

Steve Smith the Executive Pastor there says several Broken Arrow pastors came to him with an idea for a vigil and asked him to host the event.

“We really want to do something to help our community heal,” said Smith. “This was so shocking for our community - and people respond in so many different ways - but most people respond with sadness and grief and we want this to be an opportunity to come together as a community and say some prayers for one another.”

The mayor, police chief and fire chief are expected to be there.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. It going to be 45 min of remarks and prayers and it will be live-streamed on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“This is just not what’s expected in broken arrow, it’s a safe community, it’s a community that people love to live in,” said Smith. “We don’t understand why these kinds of things happen, we don’t understand why horrible things happen to good people, why such horrible things happen in such a great community. We want to proclaim that message of hope in Christ and remind our community that there is hope in Christ and with each other.”

