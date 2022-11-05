ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

E-Man
2d ago

If the democrats politicians win in the middle of the night again the legal law abiding tax paying American citizens want a full independent investigation of the elections.

NJ.com

Everything you need to know about N.J. midterm elections Tuesday, including all House races

Get ready, New Jersey. Tuesday is Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections, with all 12 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are aiming to gain back control of Congress from Democrats two years into President Joe Biden’s first term. And New Jersey could play a key role, with at least one of its races — the 7th District showdown between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. — among the most closely watched in the nation.
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey: What to Expect on Election Night

Contests for the New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House seats are the top of the ticket this year. New Jersey has no statewide contests or ballot questions. It votes for the Legislature and governor in odd years. The new districts reflect a Democrat-endorsed redistricting commission map, which added Democrats to...
New Jersey Globe

NJ-11 Libertarian candidate drops out, backs DeGroot

The Libertarian candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican challenger Paul DeGroot in his bid to unseat two-term Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) in Tuesday’s election. Joseph Biasco, a former Cliffside Park police captain who lives in Lincoln Park,...
New Jersey Globe

Murphy’s federal PAC boosting key Democratic candidates, voting rights issues nationally

Stronger Fairer Forward PAC, which was formed to help candidates who support Gov. Phil Murphy’s issues of affordability and strengthening the middle class, has contributed more than $300,000 to campaigns this cycle, including $100,000 to the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State to help with ballot initiatives affecting voting rights issues.
New Jersey Globe

Tulis Gabbard takes sides in NJ-3 with late endorsement for Bob Healey

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and a 2020 presidential candidate, has endorsed Republican Bob Healey for Congress in New Jersey’s 3rd district, allowing the GOP to grab former colleague of incumbent Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) and a prominent leader of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. “Bob...
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey gives low grades to local media, new FDU poll shows

Just 12% of New Jerseyans think local media is doing a good job, with 41% of the state saying that local media is doing a poor job informing the public, covering key issues and holding public officials accountable, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll. A little more than one-third...
New Jersey Globe

The polls are now open for early voting in New Jersey

Good morning, New Jersey. The eighth day of early voting for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began one week ago. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 8 PM. The final day for early voting is Sunday, November 6 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
New Jersey Globe

Caliguire backs up Cryan call for probe of AG’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountibility

The Republican candidate for Bergen County Executive, Todd Caliguire, is backing legislation introduced by a Democratic state senator to seek an independent review and investigation of the New Jersey attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountibility after criminal charges filed against the GOP nominee for Bergen County sheriff before last year’s election were later dismissed by a judge who found that the prosecutor cut some corners.
New Jersey 101.5

Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ

TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion

New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
