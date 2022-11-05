Read full article on original website
E-Man
2d ago
If the democrats politicians win in the middle of the night again the legal law abiding tax paying American citizens want a full independent investigation of the elections.
Reply
6
Related
Everything you need to know about N.J. midterm elections Tuesday, including all House races
Get ready, New Jersey. Tuesday is Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections, with all 12 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are aiming to gain back control of Congress from Democrats two years into President Joe Biden’s first term. And New Jersey could play a key role, with at least one of its races — the 7th District showdown between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. — among the most closely watched in the nation.
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey: What to Expect on Election Night
Contests for the New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House seats are the top of the ticket this year. New Jersey has no statewide contests or ballot questions. It votes for the Legislature and governor in odd years. The new districts reflect a Democrat-endorsed redistricting commission map, which added Democrats to...
A year after Murphy’s election scare, N.J. Dems are clearly worried going into Tuesday’s midterms
Last year’s elections were a shocker for New Jersey Democrats. Gov. Phil Murphy won a second term, but by a closer-than-expected margin. A little-known Republican ousted state Senate President Stephen Sweeney. And Democrats’ legislative majorities in Trenton shrunk by seven seats. Now the worry for Democrats a year...
New Jersey Globe
NJ-11 Libertarian candidate drops out, backs DeGroot
The Libertarian candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican challenger Paul DeGroot in his bid to unseat two-term Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) in Tuesday’s election. Joseph Biasco, a former Cliffside Park police captain who lives in Lincoln Park,...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy’s federal PAC boosting key Democratic candidates, voting rights issues nationally
Stronger Fairer Forward PAC, which was formed to help candidates who support Gov. Phil Murphy’s issues of affordability and strengthening the middle class, has contributed more than $300,000 to campaigns this cycle, including $100,000 to the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State to help with ballot initiatives affecting voting rights issues.
NJ election results: 600,000 have already voted — a look at the trends
TRENTON – More than 600,000 New Jerseyans have already voted in the 2022 general election, and it’s possible that nearly one-fourth of those who ultimately cast ballots will do so without going to a polling place on Election Day itself. Democrats, who have embraced early voting in greater...
New Jersey Globe
Tulis Gabbard takes sides in NJ-3 with late endorsement for Bob Healey
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and a 2020 presidential candidate, has endorsed Republican Bob Healey for Congress in New Jersey’s 3rd district, allowing the GOP to grab former colleague of incumbent Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) and a prominent leader of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. “Bob...
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey gives low grades to local media, new FDU poll shows
Just 12% of New Jerseyans think local media is doing a good job, with 41% of the state saying that local media is doing a poor job informing the public, covering key issues and holding public officials accountable, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll. A little more than one-third...
New Jersey Globe
The polls are now open for early voting in New Jersey
Good morning, New Jersey. The eighth day of early voting for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began one week ago. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 8 PM. The final day for early voting is Sunday, November 6 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
New Jersey Globe
Caliguire backs up Cryan call for probe of AG’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountibility
The Republican candidate for Bergen County Executive, Todd Caliguire, is backing legislation introduced by a Democratic state senator to seek an independent review and investigation of the New Jersey attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountibility after criminal charges filed against the GOP nominee for Bergen County sheriff before last year’s election were later dismissed by a judge who found that the prosecutor cut some corners.
Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ
TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the cost of N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters
The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion
New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Court Rescinds Carry Permit Restrictions As Gun Control Bill Makes Its Way Through The Legislature [PHOTO]
New Jersey gun holders have recently begun receiving a notice from the state notifying them that the recently imposed list of “sensitive places” where guns are banned, will now be permitted to carry, being that only the New Jersey Legislature can impose such a ban by law. “This...
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
MSNBC Host Confronts Kathy Hochul Over NY Crime: 'We Don't Feel Safe'
The New York governor stressed that violent crime rates have fallen in New York City and discussed measures taken to combat rising forms of theft.
Comments / 6