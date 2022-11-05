Read full article on original website
Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim Named 2022 Overwatch League MVP
Winning a Role Star award is impressive for a rookie in the Overwatch League. Then coming away with the Rookie of the Year award is another monumental feat for a young rising star. However Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim is not just any rising star. On Friday November 4, moments before the Lower-Bracket finals, Proper was crowned the 2022 Overwatch League MVP. Proper becomes the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year.
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
New Mass Effect 4 Teaser Revealed by BioWare
To coincide with N7 Day, developer BioWare has today revealed a new teaser from its upcoming Mass Effect sequel which many fans are simply calling "Mass Effect 4" for the time being. First announced back in late 2020, BioWare confirmed that it would be working on a new Mass Effect installment that would seemingly take place after the events of Mass Effect 3. And while very little is known about what this game will have in store, BioWare has today dropped some more hints for fans in the form of a new video.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran
The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."
Zootopia+ New Trailer Released by Disney+
The world of Zootopia is making a comeback. Six years after the Academy Award-winning Zootopia was first released in theaters, Disney is taking fans back to the city of animals with a brand new spinoff series. Zootopia+ is a set of shorts that all take place within the Zootopia universe, offering a look at the lives of other characters that weren't as involved in the feature film. On Monday, just two days ahead of the series premiere, Disney+ unveiled a new trailer.
New Nintendo Direct Indie World Stream Announced
Nintendo has today announced that it will be holding a new "Indie World" Direct presentation later this week. Over the past few years, Nintendo fans have become accustomed to these Indie World streams happening on a routine basis throughout the calendar year. And while we don't yet know what this coming week's event will feature, we at least won't have to wait much longer to find out.
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
Twitter Blue Update Rolls Out Controversial Verified Checkmark Changes
The first major update for Twitter under Elon Musk is starting to roll out and yes, that includes changes to the verification system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk paid over $40 billion for the social media platform which ensued a ton of drama, including legal troubles, but that's a whole other story. Since Musk took over at the end of October, he has been making massive changes to the platform. Half of the company was laid off this past week and Musk has been looking to try and find ways to monetize the platform both via ads and subscription services. Perhaps the most controversial changes comes through his plans to dismantle the current verification system.
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
New Pokemon Appears in Pokemon Go as Mysterious Website Appears Online
A never-before-seen Pokemon has appeared in Pokemon Go that seems to be tied to a mysterious new website. Players have a new Pokemon following them around in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon appears at the end of today's Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event, when several gold PokeStops appear. Spinning on one of the gold PokeStops causes a new "???? Coin" to appear inside a player's inventory and the new Pokemon to follow the player around on the overworld map. Players can collect up to 100 of the mystery coins by spinning PokeStops in Pokemon Go, although what they do is unclear. The new Pokemon was first leaked yesterday in Pokemon Go's source code. The Pokemon carries a coin on its back and resembles a bipedal ant with dowsing rod elements. The Pokemon is not currently catchable in the game, nor has its name been given.
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
New "Mind Blowing" Xbox Series X Exclusive Teased by Xbox Boss
A new Xbox Series X|S console exclusive has been teased by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. According to Booty, developer inXile Entertainment -- which Microsoft owns -- is working on something special. For those that don't know, inXile Entertainment is best known for the Wasteland and The Bard's Tale series. it's a team that has produced several critically-acclaimed games, though the more niche genres it occupies has prevented it from setting the world on fire commercially.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
