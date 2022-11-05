ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested

By Mallory Anderson
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCUzM_0izSjguR00

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals.

Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured.

The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects they’ll feature every Friday on social media.

Their photo and a description of their alleged crimes then get blasted across the internet.

It’s a program that works to make sure those wanted for crimes, aren’t hiding in plain sight.

"By putting their pictures out there, and their information, it does allow the community, other communities or other jurisdictions and agencies, to assist in finding or giving us information on where these people might be,” said Pueblo Police Officer Meagan Chapman.

Pueblo Police say once the photo and information goes out, tips start coming in.

“It could be a family member that knows where they are, it could be a stranger that just sees them on the street," said Officer Chapman. "It could also be another local law enforcement agency or one from out of state that has seen them in their area.”

Pueblo Police say 622 out of 656 suspects featured in Safe Streets social media posts have been arrested over the last six years.

But how long do they stay in jail?

It's true, some criminals do make a repeat appearance on the list. But overall, Pueblo Police say the program is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

“We do this to try to get criminals off the street, to make the community safer," said Officer Chapman. "So any help they can give us, we can work together and create a safer community."

If you ever recognize someone wanted on the Safe Streets list, you’re asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2538.

You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 719-542-7867. If your tip leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 15

Republicansgivegoodhead
2d ago

how many people from Pueblo saw the KRDO news story about men getting a slap on the wrist when violating a restraining order in Pueblo and sometimes in the state of Colorado!? it's time to fire and recall Pueblo county DA and fire him on the spot!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim threatened with baseball bat & gun, 1 arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman after she and another suspect were reported for threatening a victim with weapons late Saturday night on Nov. 5. Police are still searching for the second suspect. Bethany Wood, 34, was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Menacing. Police have an arrest warrant […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect on the run with stolen truck & 2 passengers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a stolen truck that fled with two unidentified passengers Saturday night on Nov. 5. At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers located an occupied vehicle that was a stolen silver Dodge Ram CO/626PIR. Police attempted a non-contact block while the truck was parked. According to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two reported business robberies which appeared to be connected to one another in Colorado Springs Sunday, police said officers were dispatched to a business for a reported robbery in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Dr., just before 9 p.m. According to the police, the suspect walked The post 2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News

A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo

MONDAY 11/7/2022 11:38 A.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who died on scene as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno of Pueblo, Colorado. SUNDAY 11/6/2022 9:43 A.M. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

2 detained after victims found with gunshot wounds

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two persons of interest were detained by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after a man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on Nov. 5. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in a business parking lot near the 4600 block of Rusina […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found a man dead once on The post Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation: Man found dead in Pueblo

MONDAY 11/7/2022 12:03 P.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man as 22-year-old Leo Julien Leonardo of Pueblo, Colorado. SATURDAY 11/5/2022 9:32 A.M. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide following reports of a shooting that occurred Friday night on Nov. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Robbery at business on Friday afternoon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy