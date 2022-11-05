95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals.

Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured.

The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects they’ll feature every Friday on social media.

Their photo and a description of their alleged crimes then get blasted across the internet.

It’s a program that works to make sure those wanted for crimes, aren’t hiding in plain sight.

"By putting their pictures out there, and their information, it does allow the community, other communities or other jurisdictions and agencies, to assist in finding or giving us information on where these people might be,” said Pueblo Police Officer Meagan Chapman.

Pueblo Police say once the photo and information goes out, tips start coming in.

“It could be a family member that knows where they are, it could be a stranger that just sees them on the street," said Officer Chapman. "It could also be another local law enforcement agency or one from out of state that has seen them in their area.”

Pueblo Police say 622 out of 656 suspects featured in Safe Streets social media posts have been arrested over the last six years.

But how long do they stay in jail?

It's true, some criminals do make a repeat appearance on the list. But overall, Pueblo Police say the program is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

“We do this to try to get criminals off the street, to make the community safer," said Officer Chapman. "So any help they can give us, we can work together and create a safer community."

If you ever recognize someone wanted on the Safe Streets list, you’re asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2538.

You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 719-542-7867. If your tip leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO .