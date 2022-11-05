ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument

Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in batteries, HCSO says

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with a theft operation last week, according to a social media post from HCSO Monday evening. According to the social media post, HCSO created “Operation Energized” to investigate a string of thefts related to stolen...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man accused of threatening grocery store employees with knife after trying to steal beer

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was accused of threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being confronted for stealing groceries, according to a police report. David Zachary Christenson, 35, was charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the police report, Christenson was arrested at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street […]
LUBBOCK, TX

