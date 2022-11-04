High school football scores, Week 11 in Tampa Bay
Tampa Catholic 20, Jesuit 19
Largo 14, Northeast 13
Wharton 27, Hillsborough 7
River Ridge 35, Cypress Creek 25
Clearwater Central Catholic 63, Bradenton IMG Academy White 35
Gibbs 20, St. Petersburg 18
Mitchell 42, Wesley Chapel 15
Land O’ Lakes 51, Tarpon Springs 0
Springstead 14, Lecanto 0
Plant City 20, Jefferson 8
Nature Coast 17, Zephyrhills Christian 14
Calvary Christian 39, Tallahassee St. John Paul 0
Zephyrhills 41, Dunnellon 21
Osceola 35, Hollins 6
Palm Harbor University 27, Dunedin 6
Pasco 49, Central 0
Pinellas Park 45, Seminole 7
Gulf 52, Anclote 0
Cambridge Christian 38, Maitland Orangewood Christian 13
Pending
Keswick Christian at Fort Myers SW Florida Christian, 7
Northside Christian at Orlando Christian Prep, 7
Glen St. Mary Baker County at Sunlake, 7
Wiregrass Ranch at The Villages, 7
Robinson at Berkeley Prep, 7
Alonso at Brandon, 7:30
Armwood at Lennard, 7:30
Leto at Chamberlain, 7:30
King at East Bay, 7:30
Spoto at Freedom, 7:30
Newsome at Gaither, 7:30
Middleton at Sumner, 7:30
Riverview at Steinbrenner, 7:30
Fort Meade at Seffner Christian, 7:30
Clearwater at Boca Ciega, 7:30
East Lake at Countryside, 7:30
Lakewood at Lakeland, 7:30
Hernando at Weeki Wachee, 7:30
