ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

High school football scores, Week 11 in Tampa Bay

By Times Staff Writer
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076I2T_0izSjLZI00
Tampa Catholic quarterback Trey Hedden celebrates a Crusaders touchdown against arch-rival Jesuit on Friday night. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

Tampa Catholic 20, Jesuit 19

Largo 14, Northeast 13

Wharton 27, Hillsborough 7

River Ridge 35, Cypress Creek 25

Clearwater Central Catholic 63, Bradenton IMG Academy White 35

Gibbs 20, St. Petersburg 18

Mitchell 42, Wesley Chapel 15

Land O’ Lakes 51, Tarpon Springs 0

Springstead 14, Lecanto 0

Plant City 20, Jefferson 8

Nature Coast 17, Zephyrhills Christian 14

Calvary Christian 39, Tallahassee St. John Paul 0

Zephyrhills 41, Dunnellon 21

Osceola 35, Hollins 6

Palm Harbor University 27, Dunedin 6

Pasco 49, Central 0

Pinellas Park 45, Seminole 7

Gulf 52, Anclote 0

Cambridge Christian 38, Maitland Orangewood Christian 13

Pending

Keswick Christian at Fort Myers SW Florida Christian, 7

Northside Christian at Orlando Christian Prep, 7

Glen St. Mary Baker County at Sunlake, 7

Wiregrass Ranch at The Villages, 7

Robinson at Berkeley Prep, 7

Alonso at Brandon, 7:30

Armwood at Lennard, 7:30

Leto at Chamberlain, 7:30

King at East Bay, 7:30

Spoto at Freedom, 7:30

Newsome at Gaither, 7:30

Middleton at Sumner, 7:30

Riverview at Steinbrenner, 7:30

Fort Meade at Seffner Christian, 7:30

Clearwater at Boca Ciega, 7:30

East Lake at Countryside, 7:30

Lakewood at Lakeland, 7:30

Hernando at Weeki Wachee, 7:30

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay high school football playoff matchups released

All games on Friday night. Complete brackets here. No. 7 Steinbrenner at No. 2 Winter Haven West Orange, 7:30. No. 5 Tampa Bay Tech at No. 4 Neptune Beach Fletcher, 7. No. 4 Indian Rocks Christian at No. 1 Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30. No. 3 Carrollwood Day at No. 2...
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 7-13

Tampa AM: This week of skateboarding action includes open skates, bowl jams, music, parties, beer and amateur/professional skating for previously qualified skaters. $10-$20, $45 Thursday-Sunday pass. Noon-9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. SkatePark of Tampa, 4215 E Columbus Drive. 813-621-6793. Hillsborough...
TAMPA, FL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida teachers offer tales of woe in push for better pay

The big story: Teachers across Florida have made no secret of their desire to receive better salaries, particularly as inflation eats into their earning power. The state has provided some additional resources, particularly targeting entry-level pay rates, but much of the heavy lifting has been left to local districts. Many have found voters willing to increase their property tax rates to bolster wages.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters eye a rainy week for Florida as tropical system develops

Florida will likely be in for a spell of rain next week as a tropical system approaches. How much it will affect the Tampa Bay region is still unclear. Forecasters are watching an area of low pressure develop in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. As of early Sunday, that area was about 100 miles north of Puerto Rico, producing what the National Hurricane Center called disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and sets sights on Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday and could reach hurricane strength in the next few days while approaching the east coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Regardless of Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the large storm will likely cause strong winds, storm surge and rainfall over parts of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States this week, according to forecasters.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

A Tampa Bay makeup and hairstylist shares movie magic, tips

Thanks to its sunny climate and other factors, the Tampa Bay area has become a popular location for movie makers. That’s meant a big demand for the talents of hair and makeup artist Monique McLaughlin. In the past five years, she has worked on 26 movies, mostly for the Lifetime cable channel but also for Hallmark and feature films shown in theaters. When not on movie sets, she does styling for other clients (including Bay magazine) and has traveled to California, Las Vegas and the Virgin Islands.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The BEST Hotel Day Passes and Pools in Tampa Bay

With so much to do across Tampa Bay, Orlando, and other neighboring cities, there are plenty of ways to relax together. One of our favorite things to do in Tampa Bay involves the best hotels, without staying the night! You can take advantage of a hotel day pass with ResortPass. It’s an easy way to feel like you’re on vacation for the day.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
83K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy