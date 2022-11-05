WWE's Otis opens up about struggling with dyslexia, reading his first full book

Otis read Stephen King's "Pet Sematary" as his first full book.

WWE

WWE wrestler Otis recently accomplished a significant milestone.

Otis (real name Niko Bogojevic) made an Instagram post on Friday revealing that he finished reading his first book from front to back. Otis noted that he's always had bad reading dyslexia, and WWE approached him about a year and a half ago to get into a reading class.

After working with a reading instructor, Otis completed Stephen King's "Pet Sematary" as his first full book. The experience made him realize how reading a book can be a deeper experience than watching the movie version of a story.

The next book that Otis is reading is King's "The Shining."

Otis' Instagram post is available below:

Feelin’ Cool and Excited to finish my FIRST EVER Book From Front to Back PET SEMATARY About a Year and half ago @wwe Approached me to get into Reading Class My Family and Friends know but here on the Social I’m here to tell you guys I’ve always had Bad Reading Dyslexia since I was in Elementary School My pronouncing is Alright but my Comprehension has always been Juicy for me I’m embarrassed about it at times but Really can’t do much about it besides do what we all do JUST GET THROUGH IT Day By Day When Kimberly Swedberg became My Teacher she asked me what stories I’m into I of course said 'Anything Horror' But I mentioned one Movie that scared the Sh#t out of me as a kid and still gets me Which is Stephen King’s PET SEMATARY Kimmy goes 'I’ll see what I can do' I’ve been hearin’ for years from many how much Better the books are than the movies Didn’t believe it til now The 2 characters that scared me in the story was Timmy Baterman and Zelda After reading this book, they seemed 10 times more evil and scary GOOD LORD! The Story itself had like 5 things that go into great detail that the Awesome Movie Didin’t have that made you love and invest in the Characters even more To me this Story was always so damn terrifying, depressing, and emotional Pulls at your Heart strings and makes you go WHAT THE HELL THANK YOU @wwe THANK YOU 'KIMMY' Kim Swedberg for being the Best instructor and teacher Especially your patience with me hahahaha Onto the Next One….. THE SHINING - (OTIS) Niko

Otis is a member of the WWE Raw roster, teaming with Chad Gable as the Alpha Academy. Matt Riddle defeated Otis in a Trick or Street fight on Raw this past Monday.