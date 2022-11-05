ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup tournament to begin on next week's WWE SmackDown

By Bryan Rose
 2 days ago

A match for the Undisputed Tag Team titles has also been announced.

The Usos or The Brawling Brutes, depending on who wins at Crown Jewel, will defend the titles against The New Day next Friday. A match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Santos Escobar has also been announced.

The SmackDown World Cup will be an eight-man tournament, with the winner receiving the SmackDown World Cup trophy. Participants for the upcoming tournament were not announced.

The New Day interrupted a promo with The Usos on Friday’s show. Kofi Kingston told the Usos that they hoped the Brawling Brutes win the titles. Xavier Woods said that if The Usos were successful, the New Day would be waiting for them next.

In a backstage promo, Santos Escobar noted that Nakamura had gotten involved in Legado del Fantasma’s feud with Hit Row and it was time to make an example out of him.

Here is the lineup for next week’s SmackDown:

  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles: The Usos or Brawling Brutes defend against The New Day
  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar
  • SmackDown World Cup begins on Fox

