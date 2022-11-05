World Cup tournament to begin on next week's WWE SmackDown

A match for the Undisputed Tag Team titles has also been announced.

A match for the Undisputed Tag Team titles, as well as the start of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, is set to take place on next week’s show.

The Usos or The Brawling Brutes, depending on who wins at Crown Jewel, will defend the titles against The New Day next Friday. A match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Santos Escobar has also been announced.

The SmackDown World Cup will be an eight-man tournament, with the winner receiving the SmackDown World Cup trophy. Participants for the upcoming tournament were not announced.

The New Day interrupted a promo with The Usos on Friday’s show. Kofi Kingston told the Usos that they hoped the Brawling Brutes win the titles. Xavier Woods said that if The Usos were successful, the New Day would be waiting for them next.

In a backstage promo, Santos Escobar noted that Nakamura had gotten involved in Legado del Fantasma’s feud with Hit Row and it was time to make an example out of him.

Here is the lineup for next week’s SmackDown: