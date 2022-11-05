Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden

Boxes stored in the closet of the North Olmsted city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away and were unclaimed after a local funeral home went out of business.

The City of North Olmsted took possession of the remains and began contacting families.

If family members of the remains can’t, or won’t, provide a dignified burial, North Olmsted will.

“This had to be a priority,” said Nicole Dailey Jones, the Mayor of North Olmsted. “All of the people here deserve to have a proper burial.”

At least eight of the 40 boxes of remains found are those of U.S. veterans.

The Director of Economic and Community Development, Max Upton, is a veteran as well, and feels a personal connection.

“I’ll never not be a soldier,” said Upton. “It’s kind of like it’s altered my DNA.”

While work continues on finding a final resting place for all 40 sets of remains, the first two are on their way to the cemetery.

On Nov. 8, a caravan led by the city and the VFW Post 76-47 is set to leave North Olmsted City Hall at 9 a.m. Services at the Ohio Western National Cemetery are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.