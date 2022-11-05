ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden

By Rob Powers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibmXU_0izSjFGw00

Boxes stored in the closet of the North Olmsted city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away and were unclaimed after a local funeral home went out of business.

The City of North Olmsted took possession of the remains and began contacting families.

If family members of the remains can’t, or won’t, provide a dignified burial, North Olmsted will.

“This had to be a priority,” said Nicole Dailey Jones, the Mayor of North Olmsted. “All of the people here deserve to have a proper burial.”

At least eight of the 40 boxes of remains found are those of U.S. veterans.

The Director of Economic and Community Development, Max Upton, is a veteran as well, and feels a personal connection.

“I’ll never not be a soldier,” said Upton. “It’s kind of like it’s altered my DNA.”

While work continues on finding a final resting place for all 40 sets of remains, the first two are on their way to the cemetery.

On Nov. 8, a caravan led by the city and the VFW Post 76-47 is set to leave North Olmsted City Hall at 9 a.m. Services at the Ohio Western National Cemetery are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

