LehighValleyLive.com

High school football scoreboard for Nov. 4-5

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4-5. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Southern Lehigh 29, Pocono Mountain West 14 - FINAL. Whitehall 49, Pleasant Valley 7 - FINAL. Class 6A quarterfinals. Emmaus 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 14 - FINAL. Freedom 38, Hazleton 0 - FINAL. Parkland...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Section IV Football Semi-Final Saturday: Scores & Highlights (11/5)

On Saturday afternoon we saw the conclusion of the Section IV Semi-finals take place, to see who the matchups will be in the Championship next weekend. Here are your scores and highlights, featured above!. Scores:. Maine-Endwell - 51 Johnson City - 26 Tioga - 49 Spencer Van-Etten/Candor - 18 Delhi...
MAINE STATE
NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22

Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
ELMIRA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bennett advances to Section VI football championship game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bennett will defend its Section VI Class AA football championship next week at Highmark Stadium following a resounding semifinal victory on Friday night. Bennett dominated from the start in a 50-6 win at Orchard Park, where the Tigers opened postseason play a month after being rendered winless. Bennett was in […]
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Final Section III girls volleyball rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
SYRACUSE, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Lights: Playoffs Round One Highlights

Albany, NY (WRGB) — It's crazy to believe it, but the playoffs are here. It's do or die time for High School Football teams from all around the Capital Region. Find out below who stamped their ticket into the Sectional Super Bowls. SARATOGA SPRINGS @ CBA ALBANY (CLASS AA)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WETM 18 News

Hawks fall to Monroe-Woodbury in state quarterfinals

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had their season come to an end in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. The Corning girls soccer team lost to Monroe-Woodbury 6-1 in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Saturday in Waverly. The Crusaders took the lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal by Lily […]
WAVERLY, NY

