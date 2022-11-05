Read full article on original website
High school football scoreboard for Nov. 4-5
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4-5. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Southern Lehigh 29, Pocono Mountain West 14 - FINAL. Whitehall 49, Pleasant Valley 7 - FINAL. Class 6A quarterfinals. Emmaus 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 14 - FINAL. Freedom 38, Hazleton 0 - FINAL. Parkland...
Section IV Football Semi-Final Saturday: Scores & Highlights (11/5)
On Saturday afternoon we saw the conclusion of the Section IV Semi-finals take place, to see who the matchups will be in the Championship next weekend. Here are your scores and highlights, featured above!. Scores:. Maine-Endwell - 51 Johnson City - 26 Tioga - 49 Spencer Van-Etten/Candor - 18 Delhi...
Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22
Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
Girls cross country: Experienced runners, newbies among sectional champions (80 photos)
Verona — For Cicero-North Syracuse senior Kate Putman, it was as bitter sweet moment to win her last Section III girls cross country race and for Oneida 7th grader Molly Myatt, it was new experience. Putman and Myatt were among the four class winners at the sectional championship on...
Bennett advances to Section VI football championship game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bennett will defend its Section VI Class AA football championship next week at Highmark Stadium following a resounding semifinal victory on Friday night. Bennett dominated from the start in a 50-6 win at Orchard Park, where the Tigers opened postseason play a month after being rendered winless. Bennett was in […]
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
Friday Night Lights: Playoffs Round One Highlights
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It's crazy to believe it, but the playoffs are here. It's do or die time for High School Football teams from all around the Capital Region. Find out below who stamped their ticket into the Sectional Super Bowls. SARATOGA SPRINGS @ CBA ALBANY (CLASS AA)
Boys cross country: F-M’s McGinn wins by slim margin, Auburn takes sectional title (65 photos)
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Westhill downs Marcellus to win girls volleyball Section III Class B championship (51 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — In a rematch of last year’s Section III girls volleyball championship, Westhill avenged its loss and defeated Marcellus 3-0 Friday night at Chittenango High School.
Section V gymnastics results for the 2022 season
To report Section V gymnastics results scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V gymnastics results as soon as possible after competitions by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number. The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date. You can...
Skaneateles girls volleyball sweeps Cazenovia for 4th straight title (48 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Going into the Class C girls volleyball championship, the Skaneateles Lakers were well aware that trying to defeat a team three times in one season can be a challenge. But Skaneateles answered the call with a resounding three-set sweep over Cazenovia on Saturday at Chittenango High School.
Girls volleyball: Spackenkill upsets Lourdes to win first Section 9 title since 2017
NEWBURGH - Priscilla McReynolds held tightly the medal while speaking, as if the lanyard weren't enough to secure it around her neck. As a few teammates shed tears, and others stared at theirs almost in disbelief, the Spackenkill volleyball standout explained its value. "We were in this position two years...
Living Word Academy upsets LaFayette for Class D girls volleyball title (57 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Living Word Academy captured the Class D girls volleyball sectional title in a matchup against top-seeded Lafayette on Saturday at Chittenango High School. The second-seeded Lions (17-0) held on to win 3-2 in a back-and-forth clash with the Lancers (18-2).
Hawks fall to Monroe-Woodbury in state quarterfinals
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had their season come to an end in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. The Corning girls soccer team lost to Monroe-Woodbury 6-1 in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Saturday in Waverly. The Crusaders took the lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal by Lily […]
Section 4 swimming championships: Which teams, athletes stood out
The section's powerhouse girls swimming and diving programs returned to the top of the pack Saturday, with Horseheads, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour and Maine-Endwell repeating as team champions at the Section 4 championship meets. Horseheads was tops in Class A for the third season in a row. Maine-Endwell earned a third straight sectional title in Class...
West Genesee wins Class A title at Section III cheer championships (349 photos)
Fresh off their win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany...
Girls soccer: Watkins Glen falls a goal short against Sauquoit Valley in Class C regional
A first-half goal from Olivia Kalil was the difference as Section 3 champion Sauquoit Valley ended Watkins Glen's season with a 1-0 victory in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C girls soccer regional final Saturday at Norwich High School. Watkins Glen finished with a record...
