Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Oneonta police arrest nine after hotel investigation
Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department arrested nine individuals after an investigation at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta. Law enforcement reported multiple drugs were seized during the search warrant.
Police: Johnstown traffic stop nets 10 grams of cocaine
A Johnstown man has been cited to court after he was pulled over, and a search of his car turned up cocaine, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Nearly 2-day police standoff continues in Milford
Police responded to the home on Bridgeport Avenue after they say a man with possible mental health issues was refusing to come out.
Hamilton police officers help brothers trick-or-treat after mom hit by car
Two Hamilton police officers came to the rescue of two brothers after they witnessed a scary situation.
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
Catskill Police raid nets drugs, cash, pair of arrests
A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department.
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center
An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
