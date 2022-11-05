ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NY

WRGB

Guptill's Ice Cream dishes out last cones of 2022

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A solemn farewell for the season Sunday. Guptill's iconic ice cream stand in Cohoes hosted its closing day as winter looms near. Many people lined up to get their last licks in, before they had to say goodbye until springtime next year. They have been...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Albany Auto Show brings vehicles old and new to MVP Arena

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — For all you car lovers out there-- the Albany Auto Show is in full force this weekend at the MVP Arena!. There are more than 125 cars on display that range from your typical gas car to electric and even hybrid ones. And back by...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

Two transported, dogs rescued after morning fire in Menands

MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — A house fire in Menands on Broadway Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital. Crews on scene say the call came in around 7 a.m. They also say no one was seriously injured but two people were taken to the hospital to be examined.
MENANDS, NY
WRGB

Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

North Adams woman arrested, accused in murder of her grandmother

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WRGB) — A 26-year-old North Adams woman is charged with killing her grandmother, and destroying evidence of the act. North Adams Police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday from a relative of Doris Cote reporting finding her deceased inside her Church Street home. The State...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WRGB

Green Island man charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime

GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of committing criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Green Island Police received a complaint for criminal mischief to the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported his rear passenger side...
GREEN ISLAND, NY
WRGB

Early voting ends; General Election mere days away

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday marked the last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of time before the November 8th election. "It was very easy, there was no line. I live nearby, I can come whenever I want,” said Schenectady County resident Preston Cohen. “I definitely see the benefit in early voting for sure."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop leads to illegal weapon charge for Albany man

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been arrested on a weapons charge. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Volkswagon in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street in the City of Albany back on November 6th. 28-year-old Laffette A. Ilarraza was...
ALBANY, NY

