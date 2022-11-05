Read full article on original website
WRGB
Albany Police Athletic League programs show encouraging signs for residents of Pine Hills
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Athletic League has long been known as an organization that allows Police Officers the opportunity to connect Youth with recreation. Allie Robert, PAL Program manager, said, "We have a variety of different affordable programs, not just for the kids of Pine Hills but throughout the city of Albany."
WRGB
WRGB
Guptill's Ice Cream dishes out last cones of 2022
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A solemn farewell for the season Sunday. Guptill's iconic ice cream stand in Cohoes hosted its closing day as winter looms near. Many people lined up to get their last licks in, before they had to say goodbye until springtime next year. They have been...
WRGB
Albany Auto Show brings vehicles old and new to MVP Arena
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — For all you car lovers out there-- the Albany Auto Show is in full force this weekend at the MVP Arena!. There are more than 125 cars on display that range from your typical gas car to electric and even hybrid ones. And back by...
WRGB
Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
WRGB
A federal grant will help Saratoga Springs build and staff a third fire station
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — To increase public safety efforts, the Spa City is investing time and money into a third fire station on the eastern plateau. The cost of construction and training staff will be covered by a FEMA grant aimed at supporting fire departments and emergency services.
WRGB
Two transported, dogs rescued after morning fire in Menands
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — A house fire in Menands on Broadway Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital. Crews on scene say the call came in around 7 a.m. They also say no one was seriously injured but two people were taken to the hospital to be examined.
WRGB
Troy man charged with possession of stolen property, criminal mischief in Green Island
GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man is in jail without bail, accused pf felony possession of stolen property and criminal mischief. On Friday, Nov. 4, Green Island Police received a complaint that the victim of a stolen vehicle from Troy was following his stolen vehicle on George Street in the Village of Green Island.
WRGB
Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
WRGB
North Adams woman arrested, accused in murder of her grandmother
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WRGB) — A 26-year-old North Adams woman is charged with killing her grandmother, and destroying evidence of the act. North Adams Police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday from a relative of Doris Cote reporting finding her deceased inside her Church Street home. The State...
WRGB
Man pleads guilty to installing camera in school staff bathroom, recording coworkers
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court on November 4th. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
WRGB
Green Island man charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime
GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of committing criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Green Island Police received a complaint for criminal mischief to the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported his rear passenger side...
WRGB
Traffic Alert: Glenville's Freeman's Bridge Road to close for rail crossing repairs
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A major traffic headache could be coming to Glenville later this month. Town officials are trying to get the word out that one of the town‘s busiest roads will be closed to allow for rail road repairs. For years, the rugged rail crossings on...
WRGB
Vermont driver charged with DUI-drugs after crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital
POWNAL, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man faces multiple charges, after a Sunday morning crash that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. At about 9:30 a.m., Vermont State Troopers responded to U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, in the vicinity of Evergreen Park Street for reports of a crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
WRGB
Governor candidate Howie Hawkins brings Green Party platform to Albany appearance
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Meanwhile there is a third party candidate in the New York governor's race who may sound familiar if you follow politics. Howie Hawkins will be on the Green Party line. Hawkins spoke in Albany Friday night at the Social Justice Center on Central Avenue. The...
WRGB
Early voting ends; General Election mere days away
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday marked the last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of time before the November 8th election. "It was very easy, there was no line. I live nearby, I can come whenever I want,” said Schenectady County resident Preston Cohen. “I definitely see the benefit in early voting for sure."
WRGB
Traffic stop leads to illegal weapon charge for Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been arrested on a weapons charge. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Volkswagon in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street in the City of Albany back on November 6th. 28-year-old Laffette A. Ilarraza was...
WRGB
Suspect falsely reported shots fired to turn attention from alleged assault, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges, accused of reporting an incident of shots fired in an effort to draw police away from an apartment where he had just assaulted a woman. At around 11 p.m.,Thursday, officers responded to a domestic related incident at an apartment...
