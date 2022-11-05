ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSNBC

GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view

Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it

Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Opinion: Republicans are being very honest about their plans to cut Social Security and Medicare

Re “McCarthy: No ‘blank check’ for Ukraine if GOP wins majority” (Oct. 18): Are we all paying attention? Republicans said aloud what they are going to do. National law against abortion? Think this is hyperbole? Remember the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade? They plan to use the debt ceiling to force spending cuts to Social Security, Medicare and to end help to Ukraine, causing market disruption and job loss, as happened during Donald Trump’s “reign.”
MSNBC

On Social Security and Medicare, Biden accepts the GOP’s gift

With two weeks remaining in the midterm election cycle, President Joe Biden visited the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters yesterday to help rally his partisan team. He ended up speaking for about a half-hour, emphasizing the stakes as voters head to the polls. There was one point, however, he emphasized...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

The tide is turning for Republicans

With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
Rolling Stone

Trump Pushes Supporters to Become Poll Challengers at Unhinged Iowa Rally

Donald Trump encouraged supporters to take “election integrity” into their own hands by manning polling places during a Thursday night pre-midterm rally in Sioux City, Iowa. The former president was in Iowa to support Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who are both up for reelection Tuesday.  “We need a landslide so big that the radical left cannot rig it or steal it!” Trump told the crowd. “If you care about election integrity, volunteer as an election worker, poll watcher, or poll challenger,” Trump said. “We need you!” Poll challengers are election observers who have the ability to challenge whether...
SIOUX CITY, IA

