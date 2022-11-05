Read full article on original website
MSNBC
GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view
Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it
Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
Opinion: Republicans are being very honest about their plans to cut Social Security and Medicare
Re “McCarthy: No ‘blank check’ for Ukraine if GOP wins majority” (Oct. 18): Are we all paying attention? Republicans said aloud what they are going to do. National law against abortion? Think this is hyperbole? Remember the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade? They plan to use the debt ceiling to force spending cuts to Social Security, Medicare and to end help to Ukraine, causing market disruption and job loss, as happened during Donald Trump’s “reign.”
MSNBC
On Social Security and Medicare, Biden accepts the GOP’s gift
With two weeks remaining in the midterm election cycle, President Joe Biden visited the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters yesterday to help rally his partisan team. He ended up speaking for about a half-hour, emphasizing the stakes as voters head to the polls. There was one point, however, he emphasized...
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises
The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.
Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.
Necessary changes to Social Security and Medicare are politically possible only if both parties agree to them. That happens only if Democrats stop weaponizing the programs to scare voters. USA TODAY. What issues really drive Republican voters to the polls? Is it cutting Medicare? Is it abolishing Social Security?. Even...
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Trump supporters may lose “millions” as Truth Social merger faces financial ruin
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) On Thursday, Matthew Sheffield of The Young...
Ralph Nader offers urgent appeal after years of opposition: Vote for Democrats
When Ralph Nader appeared on "Democracy Now!" last week, a key moment came as he responded to the final question from host Amy Goodman: "You have campaigned as an independent and a Green throughout your political life. You ran for president four times. Why now throw in your lot with the Democrats?"
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
PolitiFact: Rick Scott repeats false claim that Democrats cut $280 billion from Medicare
Under a bill Biden signed into law, Medicare was permitted to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers. On the government’s budget scorecard, this is projected to save $237 billion to $288 billion in federal outlays. But that reduction wouldn’t represent cuts to Medicare beneficiaries. In an interview on CNN’s...
The tide is turning for Republicans
With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
MSNBC
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
LETTER: Nothing good will happen if GOP takes over House, Senate
Editor, Register-Mail: What happens if the Republicans take the House, or the Senate or both, this Tuesday? Nothing good, I'm sure. The Rs have gathered enough uninformed, willfully-ignorant, conspiracy-theory believing Americans, that they think they can get away with ANYTHING. The “Gut Our Protections” party has never been a big...
New York's tight governors race may be decided by disillusioned Democrats, Zeldin says
Long Island Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin tells Fox News that his race against Governor Kathy Hochul will be decided by registered Democrats who have had enough of the negative results of their party, independent voters who register Democrat to partake in blue-state primaries and other moderate voters. "You have Democrats...
Trump Pushes Supporters to Become Poll Challengers at Unhinged Iowa Rally
Donald Trump encouraged supporters to take “election integrity” into their own hands by manning polling places during a Thursday night pre-midterm rally in Sioux City, Iowa. The former president was in Iowa to support Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who are both up for reelection Tuesday. “We need a landslide so big that the radical left cannot rig it or steal it!” Trump told the crowd. “If you care about election integrity, volunteer as an election worker, poll watcher, or poll challenger,” Trump said. “We need you!” Poll challengers are election observers who have the ability to challenge whether...
Democrats have zero room for error in Senate races as GOP House campaign builds
The race for control of the 50-50 Senate has come down to the wire, with Democrats trying to hold a legislative line of defense as the prospect of a politically divided Washington grows increasingly likely.
