Erie County, NY

2 On Your Side

The 8th day of early voting in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Town Hall Meeting: Wrecking Jefferson

Often times, we simply take for granted the demise of commercial districts, without asking the important questions. But without questioning (and problem solving) the different actions (or inactions) that caused a neighborhood to buckle, it’s hard to figure out how to solve and reverse the problems at hand. On...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant

A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
SALAMANCA, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Pride reveals school winners of a $500 grants

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride announced its inaugural winners of a $500 grant to promote LGBTQ+ diversity. The Niagara County High School Gender/Sexuality Associations or Gay/Straight Alliance Grant program is intended for students who will "develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school," according to a statement.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
niagaranow.com

Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it

Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
Western New York local news

