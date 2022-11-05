Read full article on original website
Early voting ends for Erie County over the weekend, totals announced
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 8,616 ballots were cast on Sunday, the final day of early voting. That brings the adjusted nine-day total to 70,077.
Early voting wraps up in Erie County and NYS
As the candidate make their final please to voters in advance of Election Day Tuesday, voters get their final chance to cast their ballot early Sunday.
The 8th day of early voting in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
Erie County clerk candidates weigh in on political violence as election day approaches
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As candidates round the corner on the final leg of this election, getting voters to the polls is a top priority. But, for many politicians, recent acts of political violence are in the back of their minds. “I think it’s political terrorism. Anything that tries...
Hundreds gather at Lee Zeldin rally in final days before gubernatorial election
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin was at a GOP rally in West Seneca Sunday morning on the last day of early voting, in front of hundreds of supporters. Zeldin was joined by his running mate, Alison Esposito, New York’s GOP chair and Republican...
More than 8,200 Erie County residents cast ballots Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 8,200 Erie County residents cast ballots Wednesday during the early voting period. That brings the five-day total to 38,756, according to Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner. The statewide early voting runs through Sunday. Each county has different hours...
Zeldin coming to West Seneca this Sunday
The event is happening on the last day of early voting.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Judge allows people to continue carrying concealed weapons in churches
"Previously, Judge Sinatra issued a temporary preliminary injunction pending his decision on the motion," the Erie County District Attorney's office said.
Early voting underway in Western New York
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As Western New Yorkers start to return to the polls — some for the first time since before the pandemic — for many, it’s a foreign concept, as early voting has only been in place statewide since 2019. “It's been only one...
Meet Lee Zeldin, Kathy Hochul’s Competitor on Saturday in West Seneca
Lee Zeldin, Candidate for Governor of New York, will be in West Seneca this weekend. You will have the opportunity to meet Zeldin when he makes an appearance early Saturday morning. West Seneca Community Center. 9:30 AM. Zeldin will be in town to make a stop at early voting places...
Town Hall Meeting: Wrecking Jefferson
Often times, we simply take for granted the demise of commercial districts, without asking the important questions. But without questioning (and problem solving) the different actions (or inactions) that caused a neighborhood to buckle, it’s hard to figure out how to solve and reverse the problems at hand. On...
Millions more will be spent on infrastructure projects across Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the heels of an announcement of a massive infrastructure improvement on Main Street, more money is flowing into Buffalo for some similar projects. It's going to be spent in an area of the city, which local leaders say has been neglected for far too long.
Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
Sean Ryan, Ed Rath III hold debate, share visions for 61st NYS Senate seat
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With early voting now underway in New York State a key seat in the State Senate is up for grabs right here in Western New York. And it involves some familiar names. 2 On Your Side got a sampling of each candidate's position on the issues...
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
Niagara Pride reveals school winners of a $500 grants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride announced its inaugural winners of a $500 grant to promote LGBTQ+ diversity. The Niagara County High School Gender/Sexuality Associations or Gay/Straight Alliance Grant program is intended for students who will "develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school," according to a statement.
Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it
Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
