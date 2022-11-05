ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Gadowsky criticizes Penn State men’s hockey for being ‘cute’ in overtime loss to Michigan

Guy Gadowsky had a lot to reprimand about Penn State men’s hockey’s performance against Michigan on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines commanded the first two periods, developing a 3-0 lead. Penn State managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but it lost early in overtime. Penn State had won the previous game against Michigan on Friday.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings

Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington

Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Digital Collegian

Led by Offensive Player of the Tournament Ally Schlegel, 3 Penn State women’s soccer players earn honors

On a historic Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, three Penn Staters added onto their impressive resumes by making history of their own. Coming off a dominant Big Ten Tournament performance that featured two goals —including the game-winning tally in the 82nd minute — in the championship match against Michigan State, redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was selected as the Offensive Player of the Tournament.
