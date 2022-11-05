Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky criticizes Penn State men’s hockey for being ‘cute’ in overtime loss to Michigan
Guy Gadowsky had a lot to reprimand about Penn State men’s hockey’s performance against Michigan on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines commanded the first two periods, developing a 3-0 lead. Penn State managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but it lost early in overtime. Penn State had won the previous game against Michigan on Friday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings
Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Despite little off-puck movement from Michigan, Penn State men's hockey mostly struggles to find net
After returning to Pegula Ice Area fresh off of a shoutout win against No. 1 Michigan, Penn State struggled in Game 2 to keep the momentum. Winning the first puck drop, though, the blue and white kicked things off with hard-nosed offense, staying in Michigan’s third for nearly the entire first minute of Period 1.
Digital Collegian
Lamppa, Wall commend teammates for 3rd-period rally despite overtime loss
Penn State had an eventful weekend against No. 1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The No. 13 Nittany Lions started their series strong against the Wolverines, defeating them Friday 3-0. The Nittany Lions didn’t have the same luck on the second game of the series, losing 4-3 in overtime.
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey’s comeback bid falls short in overtime against No. 1 Michigan
Penn State moved to 9-1 on the season after failing to complete the series sweep of No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, losing 4-3 in a hard-fought conference battle at Pegula Ice Arena. A night after failing to find the back of the net, the Wolverines opened the scoring just before...
Digital Collegian
Late 3rd-period rally nearly saves Penn State men's hockey in overtime loss to No. 1 Michigan
A miracle comeback came up just short for Penn State on Saturday. After defeating No. 1 Michigan a day earlier, the Nittany Lions suffered a tough 4-3 loss in overtime against their Big Ten rival. However, this loss came with an explosive third-period performance from Guy Gadowsky’s team. The...
Digital Collegian
‘I just feel so blessed’ | Penn State women’s soccer returns home after Big Ten Tournament Championship
Students were lined up in front of Rec Hall, hype-songs blared through the radio, the Nittany Lion was riding a bike up and down Burrowes Road — it was celebration time for Penn State. The blue and white certainly earned the right to celebrate after its 3-2 victory over...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer downs Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament final behind 2 goals from Schlegel
After a long, hard-fought journey, a second-half goal gave Penn State a Big Ten Tournament Championship. Taking down a Michigan State team that hadn’t lost a single Big Ten game all year, the Nittany Lions took home the trophy after a 3-2 win. In the green and white’s first-ever...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey falls in USCHO rankings after split against Mercyhurst
In a new week of USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings, Penn State dropped to No. 12. The blue and white won the first leg of a two-game series against Mercyhurst 4-1 but were denied a sweep in the second game after allowing a pair of third-period goals. A...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | 10 wins and a big-time bowl game have huge value for Penn State football in 2022
Let’s be Frank, bowl games matter — especially the big ones. Bowl games are pure exhibitions these days, more useful for a sneak peak at the next season’s contributors than serving as one last showcase for the stars who got you there. The popularity of opting out...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey continues strong defensive play despite loss to Mercyhurst
In a tight battle, Penn State fell to Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday. The Nittany Lions lost 3-1, but managed to split the two-game series against the Lakers as they finished off four straight conference matches. Kiara Zanon scored the lone goal for the blue and white during...
Digital Collegian
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen, No. 15 Penn State football dominate Indiana in blowout fashion
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s Week 10 win against Indiana was once tied at 7-7. However, consecutive Kaytron Allen touchdowns put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest. Allen led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, with 86 rush yards...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball dominates Rutgers on the road for second-straight Big Ten victory
No. 15 Penn State dominantly extended its winning streak, defeating Rutgers on the road 3-0. The Nittany Lions blitzed right out of the gate, showing a strong net presence and balanced offense led by middle blocker Allie Holland, forcing the home team to call a timeout after a 5-0 scoring run with an 11-6 early lead.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen's 'fire' leads to explosive performance in No. 15 Penn State football's win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. — On one of the first days of winter workouts, true-freshman running back Kaytron Allen put his hands on his knees, which apparently isn’t allowed at Penn State. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown went over and talked to the youngster. Allen,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense swarms Indiana with program-record 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Manny Diaz took the job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator back in December, it led to plenty of discussion about the “aggressive” nature of his units, which lived and died by tackles for loss and turnovers. Through nine weeks, Penn State had forced...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for Maryland game
Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home game against Maryland will kick off at that time. The Nittany Lions just beat Indiana 45-14 on a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and they’ll be hoping that’s the case against the 6-3 Terrapins as well.
Digital Collegian
Led by Offensive Player of the Tournament Ally Schlegel, 3 Penn State women’s soccer players earn honors
On a historic Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, three Penn Staters added onto their impressive resumes by making history of their own. Coming off a dominant Big Ten Tournament performance that featured two goals —including the game-winning tally in the 82nd minute — in the championship match against Michigan State, redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was selected as the Offensive Player of the Tournament.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer drops low-scoring affair to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal
Penn State had a chance to redeem a regular season loss to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Hoosiers, however, had other plans. Indiana defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0 in Bloomington, Indiana, in a low scoring affair, a drastic difference from the Hoosiers 4-2 victory over the blue and white on Oct. 14.
