ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related. The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO