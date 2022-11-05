ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Police responding to rollover crash downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a rollover crash downtown Monday. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Meeting Street at Spring Street. There was no immediate word on any injuries. Police say to expect delays in the area. This is a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related. The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, SC
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road Friday evening. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Toyota pickup around 4:45 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Charleston's Veterans Day Parade

The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday.

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

