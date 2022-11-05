Read full article on original website
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police responding to rollover crash downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a rollover crash downtown Monday. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Meeting Street at Spring Street. There was no immediate word on any injuries. Police say to expect delays in the area. This is a...
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
live5news.com
Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related. The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.
counton2.com
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. 2TP Election Day Special. 2TP gets you ready on the elections across the state...
live5news.com
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road Friday evening. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Toyota pickup around 4:45 p.m.
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
live5news.com
Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
WMBF
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
live5news.com
Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a Friday morning crash. Breanna Sison, 26, of Summerville died at approximately 8:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Christian Tito, 29,...
abcnews4.com
Head-on collision at US-17A intersection in Dorchester County leaves 2 dead
live5news.com
Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
live5news.com
Deputies: Drivers exchanged words before fatal Dorchester County shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Ladson man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning. Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, Lt. Rick Carson said. The charge stems from a disturbance and shots fired that multiple...
abcnews4.com
SCHP on scene of 2nd fatal collision on US-17A in less than 12 hours, official says
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
counton2.com
Charleston's Veterans Day Parade
The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult...
Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
