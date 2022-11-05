Hazardous waste disposal event to be held at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time to do some cleaning! Albuquerque is again offering a way for people to dispose of their hazardous waste Saturday.

That includes items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic and should not be put into the trash or recycling.

Story continues below:

The event starts at 10 in the morning at Balloon Fiesta Park.



Those bringing items will need to fill out an event form located here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.