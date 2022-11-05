ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Hazardous waste disposal event to be held at Balloon Fiesta Park

By Laila Freeman
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time to do some cleaning! Albuquerque is again offering a way for people to dispose of their hazardous waste Saturday.

That includes items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic and should not be put into the trash or recycling.

The event starts at 10 in the morning at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Those bringing items will need to fill out an event form located here.

KRQE News 13

