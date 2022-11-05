ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

cleveland19.com

Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County Office on Aging held an expo for seniors

Lorain County, Ohio – The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria on Nov. 1. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services to benefit senior citizens, according to the organizers’ information. The event featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and even lunch.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cocktail flights surging in popularity at Greater Cleveland bars, restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anyone who’s visited a brewery or winery is likely familiar with a “flight” of alcoholic beverages, traditionally presented in three to five smaller tastings lined up and displayed in a row for the partaker to explore. Although beer and wine flights are longtime bar, brewery and winery staples, cocktail flights have recently gained popularity as a national trend — and can be found on the menus of some of Cleveland’s top watering holes and restaurants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County property records dating to 1810 accessible through new online database

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents will now have more than 200 years of historical property records at their fingertips with the launch of a new online database. The “Official Records Search” website now stores scanned copies of deeds, mortgages, leases and other property records, dating back to July of 1810, which residents can download for free and view at cuyahoga.oh.publicsearch.us.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
