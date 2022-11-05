Read full article on original website
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter
A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 25 to report that he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, the two men took two cases of...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Lorain County Office on Aging held an expo for seniors
Lorain County, Ohio – The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria on Nov. 1. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services to benefit senior citizens, according to the organizers’ information. The event featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and even lunch.
Cocktail flights surging in popularity at Greater Cleveland bars, restaurants
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anyone who’s visited a brewery or winery is likely familiar with a “flight” of alcoholic beverages, traditionally presented in three to five smaller tastings lined up and displayed in a row for the partaker to explore. Although beer and wine flights are longtime bar, brewery and winery staples, cocktail flights have recently gained popularity as a national trend — and can be found on the menus of some of Cleveland’s top watering holes and restaurants.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Cuyahoga County property records dating to 1810 accessible through new online database
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents will now have more than 200 years of historical property records at their fingertips with the launch of a new online database. The “Official Records Search” website now stores scanned copies of deeds, mortgages, leases and other property records, dating back to July of 1810, which residents can download for free and view at cuyahoga.oh.publicsearch.us.
How is Cuyahoga County protecting its elections? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Conspiracy theorists have spent two years questioning the integrity of elections. Ohio elections boards have been bombarded with public records requests for 2020 presidential elections data. Candidates – both incumbents and political...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
Berea approves multi-dentist office building at city gateway
BEREA, Ohio -- A former veterinary clinic will be demolished as part of a plan to bring a 4,577-square-foot, multi-dentist office to the corner of West Bagley and Lewis roads in Berea. The visually engaging facility, slated for 1467 and 1497 W. Bagley Road in a Commercial Center (CC) zoning...
Fun for everyone: Brunswick Inclusive Playground opens at Neura Park
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The official opening of the Brunswick Inclusive Playground marked a defining moment in the history of the city, according to those gathered at the event Saturday (Nov. 5). “Public spaces help define what a community is,” said Brunswick City Council President Nick Hanek. “To me, this is...
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
Drunk driving suspect said he only had 2 glasses of wine: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. North Olmsted police officers at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 responded to Lorain Road near Dover Center Road regarding a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers stopped the Honda SUV on Whitehorn Avenue. An officer had observed the vehicle driving in...
Cuyahoga County’s elections chief says he’s ready and our voting is secure: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti is prepping for Tuesday, two years after the 2020 general election was marked by misinformation, disinformation and denialism. We’re talking about how the board safeguards elections on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
