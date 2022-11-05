Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Styles Fans Are Calling Him "Ick" on TikTok — Here's Why They've Been Turned Off
We've been seeing a lot of Harry Styles lately — and for good reason. It's been an action-packed year for him. Not only did he release "Harry's House" in 2022, but he appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. Article continues below advertisement. But not everyone...
Harry Styles Dresses Up As Danny Zuko, Honors ONJ For Halloween Concert
Musical artist Harry Styles recently dressed up as Grease‘s Danny Zuko and honored Olivia Newton-John at his Halloween show. Styles performed in front of a sold-out 18,000-person show, chock-full of people dressed up in their own Halloween attire, but all eyes were on Styles as he pulled off a fantastic Danny Zuko look.
Harry Styles’ Net Worth Is in the 11 Figures—How Much He Makes From His Music & Movies
With six years in One Direction and four number-one albums as a solo artist, it makes sense why fans are curious about Harry Styles’ net worth and how much he makes from movies like Don’t Worry Darling and his music career. Styles—whose full name is Harry Edward Styles—was born on February 1, 1994, in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. His music career started in 2010 when he auditioned as a solo contestant on season seven of the United Kingdom version of The X-Factor. After he was eliminated in the bootcamp stage of the show, he was asked to come back and join the...
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)
British pop star Harry Styles’s former Los Angeles mansion is now on the market again, and this time it is on the market for a solid $8 million. The white contemporary and insanely beautiful home is located at 1271 St. Ives Place in the Hollywood Hills, and it offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the ocean, with the main level featuring an open floor plan.
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Harry Styles Postpones 3 Shows After Getting The Flu: 'I'm Devastated'
Harry Styles got hit with the flu and had to postpone three of his sold-out shows in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, Styles shared a statement with fans via Instagram Stories. "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," he wrote.
NME
Harry Styles postpones tonight’s Los Angeles gig due to illness
Harry Styles has postponed his concert in Los Angeles tonight (November 4) due to illness. The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.
Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos
Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
Influencer Spends $10,000 on Harry Styles Tickets, Complains, and the Internet Revolts
We all love Harry Styles, but we don't all have nearly as much dough to drop for him as influencer Tara Lynn, known as Taraswrld, who spent a whopping $10,000 on tickets to his concert. However, according to her story, she didn't originally plan to dole out that much to hang out in the Harryween pit.
toofab.com
Lindsay Lohan Drops Jingle Bell Rock Cover for New Netflix Film
She originally sang the song in Mean Girls back in 2004. Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to her "Mean Girls" days with her latest single, a full cover of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock." She covered the song for her new Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," after previously...
Harry Styles Channels ‘Grease’ Character Danny Zuko at ‘Harryween’ Concert
On Monday, Harry Styles celebrated Halloween by filling up concert seats at the Forum for a special "Harryween" show!. During the concert, Styles took the stage to the classic “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want” while in costume as Danny Zuko. Styles came...
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These are some absolutely incredible shots.
Jason Momoa Took Home A Wild Pig And Wants To Paint Its Nails, And That's The Most Jason Momoa Thing I've Ever Heard
"This is why I can’t work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops."
Why Bono Thinks Taylor Swift Is ‘Going to Take Over the World’
Bono knows a thing or two about being an accomplished musician. He praised Taylor Swift for all she's done throughout her career, and what's to come.
Taylor Swift’s Best New Songs Aren’t Technically on Midnights
In the final track of Midnights, Taylor Swift confesses to being a “mastermind” who plans so carefully that she can’t possibly lose. The song is addressed to her lover, but she might as well be singing about the meticulous rollout of her new album. Over the course of nearly two months, she posted cryptic videos teasing the music without allowing anyone to hear a single note. She put together a “manifest” that looked like something out of the metaverse. She sold multiple versions of the vinyl, encouraging fans to collect them all to form a clock. And she didn’t release a single until the night the album dropped.
Comments / 0