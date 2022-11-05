ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

WVNews

Searching For a Spark

AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ricky Sisler

FRIENDSVILLE — Ricky Allen Sisler, 52, of Friendsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a sudden illness. Born March 9, 1970, in Oakland, he was the son of Elaine Marie (Frantz) Sisler and the late Marlin Foster “Sox” Sisler.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

West Virginia women complete run to Big 12 tourney title, punch NCAA ticket

West Virginia’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title in women’s soccer may have been its most significant. The Mountaineers entered the tournament clearly on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble but left it with an automatic bid, defeating TCU, 1-0, in the Big 12 title game on a ridiculous overtime goal from Jordan Brewster on Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title

With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State women's soccer claims 1st MEC tourney title

FROSTBURG, Md. (WV News) — The Fairmont State women's soccer team (12-3-5, 10-3-3 Mountain East Conference) won the program's first MEC Championship by defeating Frostburg State (18-1-2, 14-1-1) in penalty kicks, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. "This win is special for the whole team," Fairmont State coach...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Debra Boyles Darway

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Debra Boyles Darway, 68, of Wilsonburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Steubenville, OH, on October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late James Douglas Boyles and Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles.
WILSONBURG, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year raises $500,000

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 58th annual Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year was held on Nov. 5, bringing in funds totaling $500,000 to support the Progressing Through Postpartum Program (P3). The program is the first of its kind in West Virginia, and one of only 15 in the nation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Linda Lee Harding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) Police investigating downtown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Fayette St. Officers on foot heard multiple gunshots coming from that area and responded immediately, according to a press release from the department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Norma Sisler

FRIENDSVILLE — Norma Eloise Sisler, 77, of Friendsville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in Friendsville, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Norma (Davis) Savage.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
CLARKSBURG, WV

