KELOLAND TV
Driver arrested following pursuit in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County. Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says the driver...
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash
BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for harassment, assault, more
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Sioux Center man faces several charges following incidents involving law enforcement Monday, Oct. 31, in Sioux Center and Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Orange City. The arrest of Jared Isaac Andersen initially stemmed from law enforcement being dispatched to his residence at 341 Second Ave. NE due...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
KELOLAND TV
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
KELOLAND TV
Driver facing multiple charges after hit-and-run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver’s preliminary breath test came back more than four times the legal limit. Shiloh Kalinay faces his fourth DUI and several other charges following a pair of hit-and-run crashes in southeast Sioux Falls. He’s accused of driving drunk, running...
nwestiowa.com
Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
South Dakota stabbing victim names attacker before dying
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th Street after a reported stabbing.They found […]
KELOLAND TV
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with waiting room and a security window to the immediate left.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who assaulted his mother and broke bones in her face has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Kevin Maas, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of willful injury. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler on Thursday sentenced Maas...
kiwaradio.com
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
Hawarden, Iowa– Three fire departments were called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hawarden. According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, at about 6:05 p.m., the Hawarden Fire Department was called to the report of a manure pile fire in the field near 400th Street and Chestnut Avenue, five and a half miles northeast of Hawarden.
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
605 Running Company to open in new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
dakotanewsnow.com
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can update your wardrobe while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls during a shopping spree downtown. The Fall Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. Suits and coats are going for $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry, belts, carves and accessories are $2. Dress for Success supports local women with professional development and attire.
