A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO