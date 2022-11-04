SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been over two months since the lives of Tunis Lomax and Paul Billion were taken by gunfire and police are still looking for their killers. 36-year-old Paul Billion’s body was found on August 19th. The next day, 36-year-old Tunis Lomax was also killed. Police have said the two cases aren’t connected, but one thing they do have in common is that neither have been solved.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO