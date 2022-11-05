Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO