Yakima, WA

2d ago

Of course they would. People are struggling just to keep a roof over their heads, feed their families and drive to work. They want to charge people to park downtown and suck every dollar they can out of the public. This is not the time to be raising any part of the cost of living on anyone. Come on Yakima work for the people! Property taxes hurts everyone including renters because it will cause home owners to raise the cost of rent. Raising taxes now is wrong.

FOX 11 and 41

Thousands without power across Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. UPDATE: 9:56 p.m. Over 540 customers are without power around Oak...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities

(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard

YAKIMA, Wash. – A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department at this time. Not much else is known.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica

KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported

YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia

Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: Chase and collision led to shooting on Nob Hill Boulevard

YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE. 11-7-22. According to Yakima Police, a car chase, collision and altercation led to the shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima on November, 4. A 22-year-old suspect in the shooting told Police that he shot someone who was banging...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Woman Gets 25 Months For DUI, Fleeing From Police

A 25-year-old Wenatchee woman will serve 25 months in prison after pleading guilty to DUI and eluding charges in Wenatchee. But Danielle Renae Reyes still faces charges in East Wenatchee after she allegedly slammed her car into a police cruiser during a traffic stop the same day last month. Officers...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

