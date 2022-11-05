Read full article on original website
KLCan
2d ago
Of course they would. People are struggling just to keep a roof over their heads, feed their families and drive to work. They want to charge people to park downtown and suck every dollar they can out of the public. This is not the time to be raising any part of the cost of living on anyone. Come on Yakima work for the people! Property taxes hurts everyone including renters because it will cause home owners to raise the cost of rent. Raising taxes now is wrong.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Receives Designer Recommendation for Former Headquarters on 5th Street
Multiple Wenatchee government agencies submitted a recommendation for the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners to select GTS Development to develop the PUD’s former headquarters on Fifth Street. Chelan PUD is moving from their current headquarters on Fifth Street, which is currently a 332,900 sq. ft. building, to their new...
kpq.com
City of Quincy Saves 260 Million Gallons Originally Designated to Cool Microsoft’s Data Centers
The City of Quincy saved over 260 million gallons of potable water originally reserved for Microsoft’s data centers for cooling. The city entered a contract with the Bureau of Reclamation and an agreement with the Quincy Irrigation District to find a different water source for the centers. In June...
FOX 11 and 41
Thousands without power across Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. UPDATE: 9:56 p.m. Over 540 customers are without power around Oak...
Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
FOX 11 and 41
Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard
YAKIMA, Wash. – A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department at this time. Not much else is known.
FOX 11 and 41
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
FOX 11 and 41
The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica
KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
Man arrested after chase, crash and shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A man was arrested Friday after a shooting in Yakima. The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. When officers with the Yakima Police Department got to the scene, they said two vehicles had crashed and they found a...
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
KIMA TV
RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
KEPR
Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
kpq.com
Douglas PUD Battle Downed Lines and Multiple Power Outages This Weekend
Douglas PUD crews were busy Friday night as they tended to multiple downed lines and power outages. On Friday night, Pangborn Airport received winds up to 39-51 mph. At 3:30 p.m., 163 residents lost power in the Palisades area due to a downed line. Crews had power restored around 6:45 p.m.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Police searching for suspect wanted for murder at Yakima Inn Oct. 21
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are looking for a suspect involved in the murder of a woman at the Yakima Inn back on October 21. Cesar Sanchez is a second suspect wanted for murder and kidnapping, according to Yakima Police. YPD says he is armed and dangerous and you should NOT...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Chase and collision led to shooting on Nob Hill Boulevard
YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE. 11-7-22. According to Yakima Police, a car chase, collision and altercation led to the shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima on November, 4. A 22-year-old suspect in the shooting told Police that he shot someone who was banging...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Woman Gets 25 Months For DUI, Fleeing From Police
A 25-year-old Wenatchee woman will serve 25 months in prison after pleading guilty to DUI and eluding charges in Wenatchee. But Danielle Renae Reyes still faces charges in East Wenatchee after she allegedly slammed her car into a police cruiser during a traffic stop the same day last month. Officers...
