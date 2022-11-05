ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

No. 10 Lafayette dominates 15th-ranked Warhill in showdown for Bay Rivers District title at packed Wanner Stadium

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Lafayette running back Jaylen Pretlow (1) runs the ball through an open lane during a victory against Warhill at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on Friday. He ran for two touchdowns and 130 yards on seven carries, Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Lafayette-Warhill showdown for the Bay Rivers District football championship drew much anticipation and a huge crowd to Wanner Stadium, but not an ounce of doubt.

Taking control from the first possession, Lafayette routed archrival Warhill 49-7 to win the district title for the 10th time in 11 seasons. The Rams — ranked 10th in Hampton Roads — have shared the crown twice, last year with York and Warhill after the Lions beat the Rams 14-7 in the regular-season finale.

“I felt we should have won and not tied for (the district title) last year, so bringing it back home is a statement,” said Jaylen Pretlow, whose two touchdown runs gave him 52 touchdowns in the Rams’ past 20 games. “We had to come out swinging in the first half because we didn’t play to our potential last year, and we swung hard.”

The Rams got down to the business of revenge by driving 66 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown after receiving the kickoff in front of a full house. Lafayette dared the Warhill defense to stop bruising running back Demarcus Lawrence (three touchdown runs), and he carried six times for 20 yards on the opening drive.

James Spencer added carries of 10 and 24 yards before Lawrence finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Rams rolled from there, scoring on five of six offensive possessions in the first half as their star, Navy recruit Pretlow, netted 211 all-purpose yards in the first half — including 123 rushing.

Pretlow (seven carries, 130 yards) broke a tackle on his way to a 40-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 14-0 lead. He somehow stayed inbounds on a 37-yard reception that paved the way for Lawrence’s 6-yard touchdown run that increased the lead to 21 points early in the second quarter.

The 15th-ranked Lions briefly showed some life as quarterback Chase O’Neil connected with Jaedyn McAdoo on a 45-yard touchdown pass. But, two plays after he returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards, Pretlow juked a Warhill defender to break free on a 52-yard touchdown run.

Lafayette’s special teams got involved in the scoring next as Ernest Ruttley blocked a Warhill punt and Nazeer Wolmart returned it 8 yards for a score to increase the lead to 35-7. Elijah Matthews ran 35 yards on a double-reverse to make it 42-7 at intermission.

Jayson McCormick and Todd Neville (two sacks) led the Rams’ defensive dominance in the trenches. Jaiden Brown and Erick Zeledon performed brilliantly at linebacker, the latter replacing Spencer — the Rams’ best linebacker — who was sidelined in the first half after breaking his collarbone.

Lafayette finished the regular season with nine consecutive victories, in seven of which they held their opponent to seven points or fewer.

“We have 11 guys from safety to nose guard who will come down and smack you in the mouth,” Neville said of the defense. “They wanted (the win) and they got it.

“At the end of the day, the district title belongs on Longhill Road and we showed them that today.”

Related
