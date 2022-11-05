Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon high school volleyball semifinals: 2 No. 1 seeds go down; Jesuit outlasts Nelson, will face Sheldon for 6A title
By René Ferrán The Sheldon volleyball team sat on the floor to watch the decisive moments of the other Class 6A semifinal taking place between Nelson and Jesuit. The No. 3 Irish had just punched their ticket to the first state final in program history, defeating second-seeded Westview ...
North Marion girls soccer bests Scappoose in quarterfinals
The Huskies take advantage of Indians mistakes in a 2-0 state playoff win at Canby High School.When you pit two good teams against each other with everything on the line, it's usually the team that makes the fewest mistakes that reigns supreme. North Marion was that team in their girls soccer state quarterfinal, defeating the visiting Indians 2-0 Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at Canby High School. "I thought we played fantastic, against a really good Scappoose team," North Marion head coach Ben Bonser said. "We haven't gotten to see a lot of high quality teams this year, so we were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford girls volleyball ends rewarding season
Penn-Trafford’s girls volleyball season came to an end Nov. 1 in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals when the Warriors dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 1 North Allegheny. The Warriors put up a good fight and had their highlights during the second and third games. North Allegheny (18-0) has...
District 2 Girls Volleyball: Pittston Area falls to unbeaten Berwick in semifinals
Sunday Dispatch Unbeaten Berwick ended Pittston Area’s season Monday night on the way to capturing its third straight Distric
Freedom girls soccer team rolls past Springdale for WPIAL Class A title
The Freedom girls soccer team is back on top in WPIAL Class A. The top-seeded Bulldogs scored once in the first half and added two more over the second 40 minutes to finish off a 3-0 victory over No. 2 Springdale in the Class A championship game Friday at Highmark Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship
Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
H.S. Girls Soccer: Redeemer claims D2 Class 2A title
FORTY FORT — In a rematch of last year’s District 2 Class 2A championship game, Holy Redeemer rode a strong defensive performance to once again turn away Lake-Lehman with the title on the line, winning their second straight District 2 title in girls soccer with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
Watchung Hills girls soccer captures sectional title on penalty kicks
WATCHUNG – Watchung Hills High School’s girls’ soccer team could have collapsed after a late Westfield goal in regulation Saturday night in the North 2 Group 4 title game. The Warriors could have allowed the Blue Devils a sudden death victory. They could have fallen in the penalty kick stage of the game...
High school cross-country: Oak Hall, Buchholz girls win state titles
TALLAHASSEE — Oak Hall girls got a surprise win and Buchholz girls team came out with its second state title on Saturday at the FHSAA Cross Country State Championships at Apalachee Regional Parkway. It was the first time in area history that two girls teams have won the state cross-country championship in the same year. ...
Comments / 0