ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

North Marion girls soccer bests Scappoose in quarterfinals

The Huskies take advantage of Indians mistakes in a 2-0 state playoff win at Canby High School.When you pit two good teams against each other with everything on the line, it's usually the team that makes the fewest mistakes that reigns supreme. North Marion was that team in their girls soccer state quarterfinal, defeating the visiting Indians 2-0 Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at Canby High School. "I thought we played fantastic, against a really good Scappoose team," North Marion head coach Ben Bonser said. "We haven't gotten to see a lot of high quality teams this year, so we were...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford girls volleyball ends rewarding season

Penn-Trafford’s girls volleyball season came to an end Nov. 1 in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals when the Warriors dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 1 North Allegheny. The Warriors put up a good fight and had their highlights during the second and third games. North Allegheny (18-0) has...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship

Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
FREEPORT, PA
Times Leader

H.S. Girls Soccer: Redeemer claims D2 Class 2A title

FORTY FORT — In a rematch of last year’s District 2 Class 2A championship game, Holy Redeemer rode a strong defensive performance to once again turn away Lake-Lehman with the title on the line, winning their second straight District 2 title in girls soccer with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
FORTY FORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy