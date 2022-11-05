The Huskies take advantage of Indians mistakes in a 2-0 state playoff win at Canby High School.When you pit two good teams against each other with everything on the line, it's usually the team that makes the fewest mistakes that reigns supreme. North Marion was that team in their girls soccer state quarterfinal, defeating the visiting Indians 2-0 Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at Canby High School. "I thought we played fantastic, against a really good Scappoose team," North Marion head coach Ben Bonser said. "We haven't gotten to see a lot of high quality teams this year, so we were...

