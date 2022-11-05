Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man faces capital murder charge in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Ark., this weekend. On Nov. 6, officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of N. Mcauley just after 8 p.m.
Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
SCSO recognized for fight to combat domestic violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As agencies across the Mid-South battle domestic violence cases, one local law enforcement was honored for their work. A local activist celebrated the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. “It means a lot for us to have a police department that is helping the victims,”...
West Memphis operation targets domestic violence
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community outrage following the murders of three West Memphis women in October has led to the creation of “Operation Save Our Sisters.” There was a law enforcement show of force Friday in West Memphis as “Operation Save Our Sisters” was unveiled. “The City of West Memphis has experienced a series of […]
West Memphis announces ‘Save Our Sisters’ operation amid gun, domestic violence crimes
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — They were mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives. The City of West Memphis is reeling after three women were murdered just weeks apart. Police said two of the three shootings were linked to domestic violence. West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell announced a new operation on...
Man arrested in Northeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2212 Woodfield Park Drive. MPD said a man was found and pronounced dead. Police said they detained a man...
Family of slain elderly rideshare driver speaks out after suspect’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for committing multiple murders on the same day, including the death of an elderly rideshare driver. At approximately 2 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Barron Avenue near Getwell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground...
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of pulling the trigger over a disagreement that left a toddler dead and a mother seriously injured is in custody and will go before a judge on Monday morning. A witness who was there when it all happened recounted the tragic outcome to...
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Frayser Sunday morning. At approximately 8:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Madewell Street, off Dellwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Neighbor in North Memphis speaks out after a Toddler was killed
Police say a fight between two women ended in gunfire taking the life of a one-year-old. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged in the deadly shooting that killed a toddler and injured a mother on Friday is set to appear in court Monday. This will be the first court appearance for 19-year-old Juanita Bruce since she turned herself in over the weekend as the mother remains hospitalized.
Memphis man charged with killing father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
Leaders say California foundation could heal and empower system-impacted people in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis continues to face violence all across the city. It’s a problem community leaders and activists are constantly talking about, but this weekend, some of the Bluff City’s decision-makers took it a step further. District Attorney Steve Mulroy, Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarman, Sheriff...
Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition, Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments
Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
