West Memphis, AR

actionnews5.com

Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO recognized for fight to combat domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As agencies across the Mid-South battle domestic violence cases, one local law enforcement was honored for their work. A local activist celebrated the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. “It means a lot for us to have a police department that is helping the victims,”...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis operation targets domestic violence

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community outrage following the murders of three West Memphis women in October has led to the creation of “Operation Save Our Sisters.” There was a law enforcement show of force Friday in West Memphis as “Operation Save Our Sisters” was unveiled. “The City of West Memphis has experienced a series of […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition, Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments

Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
MEMPHIS, TN

