MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO