New Tripoli, PA

Northwestern Lehigh football shuts down Jim Thorpe in District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Northwestern Lehigh's Dalton Clymer finds room to run against Jim Thorpe in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal game Friday at Northwestern Lehigh High School. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Cade Christopher and Dalton Clymer took a picture in the preseason and made a promise to one another to do whatever they could to become the Colonial-Schuylkill League’s best 1-2 punch.

So, when Jim Thorpe, like nearly every opponent before it, schemed its defense to contain Christopher, Clymer was there to make the Olympians pay.

Clymer ran for 175 yards and the game-clinching touchdown midway through the fourth quarter Friday night to lead Northwestern to a 31-7 victory.

“Every team has a certain way of keeping players bottled up,” Clymer said. “For the most part, they did a good job. But we were just more prepared offensively and defensively and did the job with game plan.

“We knew certain things were going to work and the line did a great job opening up holes for me and Cade to run. That’s a credit to them.”

Christopher had no problem handing off most of the time to Clymer, but he did his damage, too. The senior quarterback ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns — on each drive to start the halves.

“They have two huge guys up front and play their linebackers about 2, 3 yards back to try to keep Cade all bottled up for a good majority of the night,” Tigers coach Josh Snyder said. “But it seems our No. 7 or No. 8 find a seam here or there and keep moving the chains.”

Northwestern’s defense did the rest, limiting Jim Thorpe to 120 yards until subbing in the game’s final five minutes. Sophomore cornerback Seth Kern returned from an early-season injury to help the Tigers.

The Olympians hurt themselves, committing more penalties (7) than first downs (6) until the last drive.

The Tigers had four penalties, including a couple holding calls that set them back on two drives. That prompted a change by Snyder. He opted to run the ball between the tackles and use the play-action passing game to keep the Olympians off balance.

Christopher completed 13 of 21 passes for 151 yards, including a 5-yard TD pass to freshman Mason Bollinger for a 24-0 lead three plays into the fourth quarter.

“We just decided to go tackle to tackle and not risk getting a 10-yard penalty that killed a couple of our drives,” Snyder said. “We tried to get our best matchup by shifting our tight ends and getting double teams where we could.

“Dalton ran hard downhill running our different trap schemes, getting first downs, and you saw our play-action game work for us a little bit. We had a lot of open wide receivers and Cade hit a bunch of them and hurt [the Olympians].”

Christopher provided the back-breaker midway through the third quarter when he faked a counter to Clymer to the left, then ran back to the right, burst through the hole and outraced the secondary for a 33-yard scoring run.

The senior has 26 rushing TDs this season and 1,418 yards.

Clymer, reached the 1,000-yard mark rushing with his second carry of the game, a 10-yarder on the opening drive. He has 1,164 yards and 15 TDs in 11 games.

Jim Thorpe avoided the shutout when Sal Capria went around right end for a 56-yard TD run with 4:48 left.

The Olympians, however, had one penalty on five of its first six possessions and never found a rhythm.

Strong start

Northwestern scored on the game’s first possession, a Christopher 2-yard touchdown run. It capped off a 20-play, 80-yard drive that took 7 minutes, 44 seconds. The Tigers converted four times on third down and scored on fourth down. Christopher scored four plays earlier, but it was called back on a holding penalty.

Northwestern has outscored foes 77-23 this season in the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 10-0 lead on Kian Osborne’s 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter. It was set up by Ty Meck’s fumble recovery of a botched Olympians’ snap.

The rest of the half was sloppy for both teams. Holding penalties put a stop to the next two Northwestern offensive series. Jim Thorpe also had penalties stall its last two series of the half.

Game notes

Clymer, Blaine Snyder and Bryer Reichard had tackles for loss for the Tigers. Meck’s fumble recovery was the game’s only turnover. It was his first recovery this season, second of his career. … Josh James had double-digit tackles, including one for loss, for the Olympians. Cole Lazorick, David Fiorito and Ben Goldberg also had tackles for loss. … Jim Thorpe senior Bryson Heydt, who missed the previous two games, left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Up next

Northwestern (9-2) hosts Notre Dame-GP (9-2) in next Friday’s District 11 Class 3A semifinal. Jim Thorpe’s season ends on a five-game losing streak and 3-8 overall. Notre Dame-GP beat Saucon Valley for a second time this season, 49-14 in another Friday quarterfinal.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com .

NORTHWESTERN 31, JIM THORPE 7

Jim Thorpe; 0; 0; 0; 7; 7

Northwestern; 7; 3; 7; 14; 31

ORDER OF SCORING

First quarter

NWL: Cade Christopher 2 run (Kian Osborne kick), 4:16

Second quarter

NWL: Osborne 32 FG, 10:39

Third quarter

NWL: Christopher 33 run (Osborne kick), 5:09

Fourth quarter

NWL: Christopher 5 pass to Mason Bollinger (Osborne kick), 10:33

NWL: Dalton Clymer 20 run (Osborne kick), 5:12

JT: Sal Capria 56 run (Dawson Meckes kick), 4:48

TEAM STATISTICS

Stat; JT; NWL

First downs; 8; 23

Rushes-yards; 14-110; 48-257

Passing yards; 80; 151

Comp-Att-INTs; 11-24-0; 13-21-0

Punts-average; 5-28.4; 1-18.0

Penalties-yards; 7-57; 4-40

Fumbles-lost; 1-1; 1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing : (Jim Thorpe) Sal Capria 4-68, TD; Brett Balliet 2-(-2); Ben Goldberg 2-2; David Fiorito 3-17; Mike Antignani 1-14; Cole Lazorick 2-11; (Northwestern) Dalton Clymer 26-175, TD; Cade Christopher 13-80, TD; Landon Matson 2-7; Devon Hildebrand 3-4; team 3-(-14).

Passing : (Jim Thorpe) Balliet 11-22-0, 80 yards; Fiorito 0-1-0; Lazorick 0-1-0; (Northwestern) Christopher 13-21-0, 151 yards, TD.

Receiving : (Jim Thorpe) Fiorito 6-65; Capria 2-(-4); Goldberg 1-3; Bryson Heydt 2-16; (Northwestern) Clymer 1-8; Hildebrand 5-37; Mason Bollinger 4-65, TD; Matson 1-15; Miller 1-22; Austin Sosnovik 1-4.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
