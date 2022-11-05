Second Teenage Suspect Arrested in Brian Robinson Shooting

D.C. police are still investigating the shooting and attempted armed robbery of rookie Brian Robinson Jr. earlier this year.

A second suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. in Washington D.C. a few months ago.

Ryan Williams of Athletes First, Robinson’s agency, released a statement announcing police arrested a juvenile on Friday. The Washington Post ’s Nicki Jhabvala confirmed the arrest with the police department’s deputy director of communications, Paris Lewbel. At the time of the incident, the suspect was 14 years old, per Lewbel.

The news comes just two days after D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III announced another suspect, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, had been arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Police noted at the time that the case is still under investigation and two other suspects were reportedly at-large.

“We greatly appreciate the diligent work of the detectives and MPD. Brian is grateful for all of the support and looks forward to great things ahead with the Commanders,” Williams wrote.

Robinson, a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft, was shot twice, once in his leg and once in his knee, during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28. The 23-year-old rookie returned to the Commanders facility two days after undergoing surgery, and eventually made his inspiring NFL debut six weeks later against the Titans .

The Alabama product has logged 175 rushing yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

