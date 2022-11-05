Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
WSET
Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
WSET
Junior League of Roanoke kicks off holiday shopping season with 34th annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is helping kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 34th annual Stocked Market will take place November 11 through 13 at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000...
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
WSET
Nelson County High School theatre group wins festival, actors recognized
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A theatre group at Nelson County High School won big at a competition over the weekend. The cast and directors of "Selections from the One Act Play That Goes Wrong" won the Region 2C Sub-region Theatre Festival on Saturday. Lane Payne and Sophie Oglivie...
WSET
'Gave me chills:' Town of Bedford welcomes Purple Heart Truck and convention
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford welcomed the Purple Heart convention to town this morning, and with them, they brought a special symbol. The Purple Heart Truck came down from Richmond to be a part of the convention for all the Purple Heart recipients to see. It's...
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
visitfarmville.com
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
WSET
Roanoke leaf collection begins as peak color disappears, cool temperatures return
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is here to help when it comes to cleaning up those fall leaves. Roanoke's Bagged Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December in the following weeks:. November 14-17 November 28-December 1. December 5-8 December 12-15 Bagged leaf collection...
WSET
SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
WSET
Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas
HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WSET
'Sacrifice:' Lynchburg Firefighters fly original 9/11 flag for the first time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Support Our Troops Rally - which has occurred every Friday since November 30, 2001 - featured a special artifact on Friday for everyone to admire. For the first time since the group began rallying every Friday, they had the original 9/11 flag on display.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
WSET
Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
WSET
Rock giant Foreigner bringing 'Greatest Hits' tour to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One of the most enduring classic rock acts in music history is coming to Salem next May. Foreigner will make a stop at the Salem Civic Center arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Tickets for this “Greatest Hits” tour presented by Pepper Entertainment go on...
WSET
Bedford Area Fire Training Center looking for equipment donations to conduct training
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Fire Training Center needs your help to successfully conduct a new training. Located in the Town of Bedford, the center is currently constructing a Heavy Rescue Training area within the center, which is similar to the photo below:. This site will be...
