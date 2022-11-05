ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Nelson County High School theatre group wins festival, actors recognized

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A theatre group at Nelson County High School won big at a competition over the weekend. The cast and directors of "Selections from the One Act Play That Goes Wrong" won the Region 2C Sub-region Theatre Festival on Saturday. Lane Payne and Sophie Oglivie...
wallstreetwindow.com

Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday

Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
DANVILLE, VA
visitfarmville.com

An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway

From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
FARMVILLE, VA
WSET

SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas

HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
HURT, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest

Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
FOREST, VA
WSET

Rock giant Foreigner bringing 'Greatest Hits' tour to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One of the most enduring classic rock acts in music history is coming to Salem next May. Foreigner will make a stop at the Salem Civic Center arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Tickets for this “Greatest Hits” tour presented by Pepper Entertainment go on...
SALEM, VA

