Chronicle
State Girls Soccer Seeds Announced
Three area teams came into Sunday waiting to hear their names called by the WIAA selection committee, with Tumwater taking home the 2A District 4 title, and Adna and Onalaska taking second and third, respectively, in the 2B ranks. The first rounds of the state tournaments will be played Tuesday...
Emerald Ridge earns first WIAA football berth: 'It's been a lot of low moments to get here'
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Low moments? Plenty. Highest of the high moment Saturday? Well worth it. Since opening in 2000, Emerald Ridge had gotten close a few times, but always saw its football season end in the district round of the Class 4A playoffs. But on Saturday, the sixth-ranked Jaguars took it a ...
Chronicle
Four First-Quarter Takeaways Boost T-Birds Past Spudders
TUM — Carlos Matheney 4-yard run, PAT. TUM — Alex Overbay 12-yard pass to Brayden Weiks, PAT. RID — Logan DeBeaumont 48-yard pass to Isaiah Cowley, PAT. TUMWATER — Halloween might have been a week ago, but the Tumwater football team was all too happy to extend spooky season a few days and turn Sid Otton Field into a house of horrors for Ridgefield as night fell in Thurston County in a 35-14 2A district crossover win.
Chronicle
‘1-8 to State’: Wolves Win Wild One Over Monarchs to Return to Tournament
BH — Jaxsen Beck 17-yard pass to Braiden Bond PAT. BH — Beck 44-yard pass to Johnnie Stallings, PAT. MM — Kellen Desbiens 30-yard pass to Langston Bartell, PAT. MM — Desbiens 33-yard pass to Dossen Morrow, PAT. MM — Desbiens 48-yard pass to Morrow, Two-point...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 After Dark fight: Oregon State, Washington players involved in postgame scuffle
Pac-12 After Dark ended in a fight Friday night on the West Coast. No. 23 Oregon State was in Washington late Friday to face the Huskies. The Beavers and Huskies played a tight game for 4 quarters. Washington won the 4th quarter 10-0 and was lifted to a 24-21 victory...
Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence
The UW re-enters the poll at No. 24 after beating Oregon State.
kezi.com
No. 23 Beavs stall in Seattle, fall to Washington
SEATTLE, Wash--- Oregon State entered the weekend with its first national ranking in nine years. But offensive struggles took the No. 23 Beavs down in Seattle. Oregon State lost to Washington, 24-21, on Saturday. Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson finished 12-19 for 87 yards and no touchdowns. That is compared...
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Last night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
southsoundmag.com
Blue Heron Bakery is Pivoting to Cooperative Ownership
Olympia’s iconic Blue Heron Bakery is becoming a community-owned cooperative and will accordingly be rebranding in 2023 as the Blue Heron Bakery Community Cooperative. A cooperative is a democratically managed and jointly owned business between consumers and workers. After more than 45 years of serving the community, the new Blue Heron Co-op will now be owned and managed by both workers and consumers.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
'Best of best' gifts for 2022 holiday season: Made in Washington
SEATTLE — Made in Washington has been in business since 1984 to celebrate all things made in the Evergreen State. For the upcoming holiday season, Made in Washington wants people to keep the brick-and-mortar store, and online store, in mind when shopping for gifts. Kristin Frossmo, president of Made...
The Suburban Times
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
Former Pierce County sheriff blames 'boundary-bending' lawmakers for Lakewood crime spike
(The Center Square) – Former and current Pierce County law enforcement officials joined Lakewood, Washington, residents to discuss the local crime spike that has many concerned. The City of Lakewood has seen crime rise since the end of last year. According to the city’s records, total crime cases went...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
