NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
KOLO TV Reno
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
Plumas County News
Dangerous driving weather predicted Sunday night thru Tuesday night
The National Weather Service is advising dangerous mountain travel is expected from Sunday night night through Tuesday night due to heavy snow and strong winds. Mountain travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED during this time! Anyone with travel plans should avoid that window of time. A winter storm warning is in effect...
Lassen County News
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update
The Lassen County Chamber of Commerce has launched its Holiday Shopping Campaign — Magic Made Local. This year there are 23 participating businesses around town for you to get all your holiday shopping needs. This campaign will run through Dec. 20. Once you have visited five of more of the participating locations and receive a stamp in your brochure, you may drop it off at the Chamber office, 1516 Main Street for a chance to be put in for raffle baskets. For more information or to pick up a brochure, visit the Chamber office. Magic Made Local 2022 | Mysite (lassencountychamber.org)
Lassen County News
FCI Herlong hosts hiring events begin tomorrow
The Federal Correctional Institution, Herlong will sponsor a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time on the first Saturday of every month from Nov. 5, 2022, through Sept. 2, 2023. Interested applicants should attend the hiring event at the Staff Training Center, located at 741-925 Herlong Access...
Lassen County News
Susanville Little League seeks board members
Do you want to join the Susanville Little League Board?. Susanville Little League hosts an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 7 in the conference room above the snack bar. The league is looking for 10 to 15 people to join the board and all current positions are up...
