The Lassen County Chamber of Commerce has launched its Holiday Shopping Campaign — Magic Made Local. This year there are 23 participating businesses around town for you to get all your holiday shopping needs. This campaign will run through Dec. 20. Once you have visited five of more of the participating locations and receive a stamp in your brochure, you may drop it off at the Chamber office, 1516 Main Street for a chance to be put in for raffle baskets. For more information or to pick up a brochure, visit the Chamber office. Magic Made Local 2022 | Mysite (lassencountychamber.org)

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO