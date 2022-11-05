Read full article on original website
Troopers: Man dies after truck, patrol car strike him along SR 417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a pedestrian along State Road 417 turned deadly Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 near Orange Blossom Trail shortly before 6 a.m. At the scene, they determined a man was in the outside lane of southbound...
fox35orlando.com
I-4 lanes reopen after pothole diverts traffic in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County were advised of a pothole that had opened up on the roadway just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was forced traffic to merge into one lane prompting rush hour delays, while the hole was assessed. The...
click orlando
2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
click orlando
Crash into ditch off ramp to SR-528 near Orlando International Airport sends 2 to hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash into a ditch off an eastbound ramp to State Road 528 near Orlando International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The airport said police responded to a crash on Tradeport Drive around 7:45 a.m. [TRENDING:...
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
click orlando
Volusia deputies prepare for high-water rescues from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are out patrolling Wednesday night for people in need of rescue from flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing for high-water rescue teams around 7 p.m. before sending the first responders out on patrol. [TRENDING:...
fox13news.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run that left 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Osbaldo Cuz-Xol, 19, was last seen alive on October 30, according to Polk County deputies. His body was later found in the median of westbound I-4 on November 2, investigator said.
click orlando
Nicole forces 12 Daytona Beach Shores condo complexes to evacuate as storm threatens collapse
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores police and Volusia County deputies are going door-to-door inside 12 condo complexes and one hotel along the beach that are under threat of collapse due to the powerful storm surge caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. “Our chief building official had already...
click orlando
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
“There’s My Target” Tampa Man Arrested For Homicide On Hillsborough Ave Overpass
TAMPA, Fla. – On November 6 at 1:30 AM, a man was shot and killed under the overpass at Hillsborough and Dale Mabry. Late Tuesday night, Tampa Police detectives arrested 30-year-old Timothy McGovern. He has been charged with First Degree Murder in the case.
click orlando
Rough surf from Nicole collapses Beach Safety Office in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A Beach Safety Office in Daytona Beach Shores collapsed early Wednesday as rough surf and high waves caused by Tropical Storm Nicole pounded the beachside building. The office building, located at the Dunlawton Beach Access, was leaning into the surf, with video showing the...
WESH
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash
LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg
A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida amid Hurricane Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 4:17 a.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
Hurricane Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Hurricane Nicole bears down on Florida. News 6 crews at Riverside Mobile Home and RV Park, 5277 South Ridgewood Ave., found high water covering the road. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
click orlando
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of friend, 17, at Casselberry home, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Casselberry home in July, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said Hunter Michael Hill faces a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting of Isaiah Santiago, 17. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
Hurricane Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
click orlando
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of missing pregnant teen in Orange County, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Mina said Lorenzo Larry, 17, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with De’Shayla Ferguson’s death on Oct. 24. The sheriff...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
