Orange County, FL

click orlando

2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies prepare for high-water rescues from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are out patrolling Wednesday night for people in need of rescue from flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing for high-water rescue teams around 7 p.m. before sending the first responders out on patrol. [TRENDING:...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash

LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

