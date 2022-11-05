ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers

Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup

Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says

University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers

ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Inside the locker room: Aaron Rodgers says ugly loss to Lions will hurt for a bit

DETROIT -- The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling the burn. Rodgers didn’t hide his feelings after Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying: “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.” The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodgers has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, already exceeding his four thrown through 16 games while winning his second-consecutive MVP in 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
