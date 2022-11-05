Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State soccer stuns top-seeded Michigan State for 2022 B1G Tournament title
Penn State soccer may have entered the 2022 B1G Tournament as a 6-seed. However, the Nittany Lions are bringing a title back to Happy Valley after stunning No. 1 seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon. It didn’t take long for the Spartans to open the scoring, going up 1-0 in the...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers
Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Michigan players lead FBS in points scored across college football through Week 10
A pair of Michigan Wolverines are at the top of the leaderboard in points scored in 2022. RB Blake Corum is tied for the most point scored in the FBS, with 102. K Jake Moody is 2nd in the category with 99 points scored, the most among all kickers. Not...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
Jett Howard soars as Michigan basketball runs to 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State
After a season in which Michigan basketball’s offense frequently bogged down on a lack of outside shooting, the Wolverines hoped an influx of new wings would make their attack jet-powered. Make that Jett-powered. Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard and a four-star prospect who chose his...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Defense rules as Michigan boys soccer state champs ride shutouts to titles
Richland Gull Lake claimed its second outright boys soccer state title Saturday, completing a season that saw the Blue Devils as the No. 1 team in Division 2 from start to finish. Gull Lake also completed its run of shutout soccer in the playoffs, claiming a 1-0 win Saturday over...
MLive.com
Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says
University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
Inside the locker room: Aaron Rodgers says ugly loss to Lions will hurt for a bit
DETROIT -- The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling the burn. Rodgers didn’t hide his feelings after Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying: “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.” The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodgers has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, already exceeding his four thrown through 16 games while winning his second-consecutive MVP in 2021.
Judge ends Karamo’s ‘intolerable’ lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots
A “false flag of election law violations and corruption.”. That’s how a Michigan judge described a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, ruling Monday her lawyers had no evidence to prove Detroit should upend its mail ballot processes. “Such harm to the citizens of the...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 9
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-6) have gotten off to a brutal start, and it’s been a tough week around these parts. Detroit fired its secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant and traded tight end T.J. Hockenson inside the division at the deadline. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead...
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
