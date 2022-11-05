Read full article on original website
WSFA
Food for Thought 11/3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WSFA
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and this week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. Many animal shelters are non-profit. This means they depend on donations and grants to stay open. Animal shelters help reunite lost pets with their owners. Some even provide animal health services, behavioral evaluations, training, and education. But the primary function of an animal shelter is to find a home for stray animals.
wtvy.com
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
WSFA
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Major grocery store chain Publix is coming to Millbrook, city officials announced Thursday. The 47,000-square-foot building will be located at the corner of Hwy. 14 and Kelly Blvd., according to a news release. That’s near the Walmart-anchored Hillcrest Center. “RealtyLink is extremely excited about the...
WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
elmoreautauganews.com
Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels
The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw Community Hospital employees enter annual pumpkin decorating contest
Crenshaw Community Hospital employees enter annual pumpkin decorating contest. The tinman, Winifred Sanderson, and a vicious shark were just a few of the characters portrayed by the pumpkins on display Monday in the lobby of Crenshaw Community Hospital. The 14 decorated pumpkins were part of the hospital’s annual Pumpkin Decorating...
WSFA
Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that dreaded time of year again. The time when we have to set our clocks back one hour and watch our sunsets happen at ridiculously early times. Yay. Can you tell I’m really excited about the whole time change thing? I’m certainly not alone...
WSFA
Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
selmasun.com
Registration opens for City of Selma Christmas Parade
Registration is open for the City of Selma's Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights". Individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to take part. For more information or to register, click here.
WSFA
Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday. According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
WSFA
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WSFA
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
tallasseetribune.com
Phones out at Tallassee PD and City Hall
Callers are unable to reach the Tallassee Police Department and Tallassee City Hall after a line was cut. Phone service was lost to the two facilities sometime Thursday. “I have heard a line between Tallassee and Wetumpka was cut,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “Phones at city hall and the police department are out.”
