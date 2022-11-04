ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Camden County

Voters in Camden County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County

Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
somerspoint.com

Election 2022 Preview

Somers Point voters have some decisions to make for who they want as County Commissioner and who they would like to see on City Council in Tuesday’s election. There are two candidates running for Commissioner-at-Large, Republican incumbent Amy Gatto against Democratic challenger Habib Rehman. District 1 Democratic incumbent Ernest...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor

It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
fastphillysports.com

JERSEY ON VERGE OF CLEARING SMOKE IN CASINOS!

In Atlantic City, the biggest U.S. gambling market outside of Nevada, an employee-led push to ban smoking on casino floors has gathered momentum and clout, representing a potentially critical moment for the industry nationwide. “A lot of eyes are on Atlantic City,” Cynthia Hallett, president and chief executive of Americans...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In key Trenton race, Williams snags endorsement of incumbent

Jennifer Williams has won the endorsement of the incumbent she wants to succeed in her bid for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council. Marge Caldwell-Wilson, a former CWA Local 1087 president, is not seeking re-election after 12 years on the city council. The Trenton City Council is widely viewed as the most dysfunctional in the state.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City

Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
ABSECON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy