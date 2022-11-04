Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville football playoff picture: Who’s left after opening round of playoffs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The high school football postseason kicked off this past week, and after the initial round of the playoffs, only one Montgomery County team remains: Clarksville High School. Clarksville Academy, Northeast High and Fort Campbell High all fell short of advancing to the next round...
kentuckytoday.com
Less may mean more for Tops’ McKnight
BOWLING GREEN (KT) – After averaging team-highs of 16.2 points and 5.5 assists a game last season and drawing defensive assignments on opposing point guards, Western Kentucky University junior Dayvion McKnight could be even more effective this season by playing less, head coach Rick Stansbury believes. McKnight also averaged...
yoursportsedge.com
Short-Handed Tigers Drop Scrimmages at Calloway Jamboree (w/PHOTOS)
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Boys’ Basketball at Calloway Jamboree.
‘You’re pulling my leg’: Bowling Green woman wins $2M Powerball ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman who wants to remain anonymous claimed an October Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to a Kentucky Lottery press release, her husband purchased tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at a Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
WBKO
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman wins $2 million in Powerball prize
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, her husband bought tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to most homes in Clarksville after heavy winds
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – About 2,500 CDE Lightband households lost power due to heavy wind gusts Saturday morning. At 11:30 a.m., there were 35 outages affecting just over 2,500 customers, according to CDE. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored,” CDE said....
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
Weather could affect Hopkinsville Veterans Parade
City officials announced Friday that they are watching the weather and might adjust plans for the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of rain and a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Tab Brockman, superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said a final...
wkdzradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
WBKO
2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 was closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
wkdzradio.com
Man Taken To Hospital After Hitting Deer On Parkway
A man was injured when his vehicle struck a deer on the Pennyrile Parkway, just south of the Crofton exit, Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Dirk Hafner was southbound when he struck a deer causing the deer to go through the windshield. He was taken by private vehicle to a Madisonville hospital for treatment.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
z975.com
Stewart County Road Causing Flat Tires
I’m not sure the last time you rolled thru Bumpus Mills, but man, be careful if you do. Seems someone has found joy in vandalizing the roads and causing several cars to experience flat tires. Hundreds of nails and screws are being tossed out along Antioch Road and it’s wreaking havoc for a lot of drivers.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
