Related
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
Amol Rajan Interviews Greta Thunberg review – she is doomed to the pure hell of arguing with people
Faced with questions both remarkable and daft, the climate crisis campaigner calmly sees each one off. But then there’s the one that makes her giggle uncontrollably …
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
Daily Beast
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Trade Odd Barbs Over Twitter Feature
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and new CEO Elon Musk had an eyebrow-raising back-and-forth Sunday night as the pair disagreed about the social media platform’s purpose and branding. The fracas began with Musk, who bought Twitter last month for $44 billion, saying Twitter’s “mission” is to be “the most accurate source of information about the world.” “Accurate to who?” Dorsey replied. “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch),” Musk answered, referring to the platform’s feature allowing users to add contextual notes to tweets deemed misleading. “I still think…Birdwatch is a far better name,” Dorsey replied, “And ‘more informative’ a far better goal.” Musk said that the name Birdwatch “gives me the creeps,” while Dorsey dismissed Community Notes as “the most boring Facebook name ever.” “Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name!” Musk retaliated. “Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds.” “Agree,” Dorsey replied, “But that wasn’t reason for the name. Descriptive is always better, but don’t think ‘community’ or ‘notes’ is the right descriptor.”
Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
Daily Beast
Elon Musk Tries to Win Advertisers Back by Threatening Them
Elon Musk is threatening to “name and shame” advertisers who have hit pause on Twitter while his takeover of the social media platform sows chaos. The idea, apparently, is that Musk’s fans would boycott those companies until they agree to start funneling ad bucks to Twitter again.
This Kent migrant crisis proves it: the cruel ‘hostile environment’ policy lives on | Danny Sriskandarajah
How can our leaders celebrate the lives of migrants who arrived 50 years ago, yet be so inhumane towards those who need help now, asks Oxfam’s Danny Sriskandarajah
Daily Beast
Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does
On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.
Daily Beast
Patton Oswalt Thinks We’re About to Hit a ‘Dangerous’ Point
Patton Oswalt says he has a sneaking suspicion that things are going to get ugly in America and people, like Republicans, for example, are pretending otherwise. “There might not be water in a few years. Like there literally might not be water. So because of that underlying fear it’s almost like we’re hardening ourselves to this brutal world that’s coming,” the comedian tells host Andy Levy on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast. “Our rehearsal for that is to scoff and laugh at racism, homophobia, violent attacks on people. You know, the fact that there was a violent attack on the husband of the Speaker of the House, and no Republican has condemned it, they’re laughing at it and making jokes about it, like, we really are about to hit a really dangerous point right now.”
France 24
Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years
Icke claimed that he had been banned by the "fascist Dutch regime" and published on his website a letter sent to him on Thursday by the Dutch immigration services, on behalf of State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg. Icke is a former professional footballer and television...
