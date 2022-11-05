Read full article on original website
Eugene Police investigating report of water thrown at homeless person outside business
EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner in Eugene is under fire accused of throwing water at a homeless person and posting it on social media. The video has more than 2,000 comments on Reddit. Police said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for EPD said, "This...
Donut shop owner speaks out after viral video sparks outrage
EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner is now sharing his side of the story after a viral video sparked outrage. The video was posted on Reddit Saturday, and people online claim that Dean Weaver, the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts, threw cold water on a homeless woman outside his store.
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
One dead after apartment fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead following an apartment fire in West Eugene, Eugene Police confirmed. The incident happened on Bailey Hill Road in Eugene. Eugene police and fire crews responded around 7:20 p.m. Police said when they arrived flames were still coming out of the windows. It is...
Southwestern Eugene house fire extinguished; cause under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in southwestern Eugene that started Monday morning. The fire reportedly started at about 10:10 a.m. on November 7. Multiple fire engines and emergency personnel responded to a reported house fire on Four Oaks Grange Road. Officials say firefighters were able to put out the fire after about an hour without any injuries of firefighters or residents.
Eugene city leaders celebrate reopened, improved Sheldon Pool
EUGENE, Ore. -- The new-and-improved Sheldon Pool and fitness center is back open in Eugene, after getting a major makeover. The pool closed in spring of 2021 and reopened at the end of September after a more than $10 million renovation. The facility now has an indoor warm water pool with a current channel, a hot tub on the main pool deck, renovated locker rooms, and new family changing rooms. Crews were also able to put in a new paved parking lot between the facility and the Sheldon High School football field.
As Election Day nears, elections officials encouraging Oregonians to vote
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Election Day is November 8, and elections officials in Oregon are reminding voters that there’s still time for their voice to be heard. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that there’s still time to vote. The Secretary’s office reminds residents that completed ballots must be postmarked by November 8, or submitted to an official ballot drop site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For those who haven’t filled out their ballots, Fagan says that not all contests on the ballot have to be voted on and reminds voters to use a pen and sign the back of the return envelope. If you have lost your ballot, the Secretary of State says a local county elections office will be able to provide a new one.
Oakridge residents hope for good ski season following Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The town of Oakridge has been hit hard the last couple of years with the pandemic and fires. Local businesses depend on ski and mountain biking seasons to sustain themselves, so Oakridge residents said the past few years have been especially tough. This summer, the Cedar Creek Fire cut mountain biking season short and suffocated tourism.
Willamalane park gets new outdoor exercise equipment
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There’s some brand-new exercise equipment available for the public to use at a Willamalane park on G Street. The new fitness station is one of several initiatives that Willamalane has launched in the last few years to increase free outdoor fitness opportunities for the community. The station offers everything from a chin-up station to a chest press and a bench dip station at the Willamalane park on G Street in Springfield. The equipment will be available year-round.
Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm
EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 10
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week 10 of the football season and week 1 of playoffs have come and gone, some teams have advanced while others came to a close.
No. 23 Beavs stall in Seattle, fall to Washington
SEATTLE, Wash--- Oregon State entered the weekend with its first national ranking in nine years. But offensive struggles took the No. 23 Beavs down in Seattle. Oregon State lost to Washington, 24-21, on Saturday. Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson finished 12-19 for 87 yards and no touchdowns. That is compared...
