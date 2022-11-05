Earlier this week, after his business was broken into for the third time in less than a year, Peter Meller planned to install scissor gates on the door of Salkum Super Market. The gates aren’t the first security measure Meller has installed since the first burglary this year, when two unidentified suspects broke into the business, stole cigarettes and tried to take the store’s ATM at 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO