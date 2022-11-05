Read full article on original website
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
KOMO News
Police recover stolen car taken from Seattle Children's hospital, also guns, drugs, cash
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police have recovered the vehicle belonging to a family who had it stolen while their child was undergoing surgery at Seattle Children's hospital. On Friday, Seattle police conducted a stolen vehicle operation throughout the city. During the operation, they found a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old
A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Jailed for Multiple Violent Offenses in 2021 Now Accused of Tampering With Witness; Bail Set at $500K
A Centralia man arrested last month for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses now faces 23 new charges after Lewis County Jail phone records revealed he repeatedly contacted one of the victims and allegedly told her to withdraw her statement. The defendant, Telor Maclin, 29, has been in custody of the...
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
Deputies searching for suspect after pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a man critically injured near Lacey on Saturday. At about 3:30 a.m., deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported collision involving a...
Chronicle
Salkum Super Market Owner, Customers Concerned With Recent String of East Lewis County Burglaries
Earlier this week, after his business was broken into for the third time in less than a year, Peter Meller planned to install scissor gates on the door of Salkum Super Market. The gates aren’t the first security measure Meller has installed since the first burglary this year, when two unidentified suspects broke into the business, stole cigarettes and tried to take the store’s ATM at 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.
KOMO News
Seattle 13-year-old safely removed from vehicle after being trapped inside
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon Seattle police responded to the 2400 block of 14th Ave. S. to a 13-year-old who was trapped in a vehicle that went over a carport. The teenager was still trapped in the car as officers arrived, according to Seattle fire. Officials say that...
Police recover family’s car stolen from Seattle Children’s Hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — Seattle police announced Saturday that they have recovered a vehicle that was stolen from a family while their 1-year-old child was recovering from brain surgery at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The car was stolen on Oct. 28 at around 8 p.m. from one of the parking garages...
kentreporter.com
Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash
A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
Tacoma police looking for answers in double homicide that occurred nearly 20 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002. Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong...
2 arrested after ‘chaotic’ shooting inside Chinatown-International District restaurant
SEATTLE — Seattle police say they’re “attempting to untangle a chaotic scene” after an argument led to a shooting inside a restaurant in the Chinatown-International District. Police responded to the restaurant located in the 200 block of South King Street at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In North Seattle (North Seattle, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in north seattle early morning. The crash happened at130th street near shoreline down onto I-50. The driver landed on the front end of one vehicle, struck another, and rolled over, according to the WSP. He struck two cars, the second of which...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2M For Man Accused of Carrying $5M Worth of Narcotics Into Lewis County
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than $5 million worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in his vehicle. A sergeant with the Centralia Police Department had stopped the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, for...
Chronicle
Photos: Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice
Friends of a Portland man who died from a gunshot to his chest along with his puppy on a trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County in August protested at the Law and Justice Center in Chehalis on Saturday. There have been no arrests in the case. Most recently,...
Suspect arrested, later released after assaulting 62-year-old man in Des Moines
A felony assault suspect was released from custody Thursday after being arrested in connection to an assault in Des Moines on Tuesday, the Des Moines Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a fight in progress near 11th Avenue South and South 222nd Street in Des Moines...
Chronicle
Bail Set for Four Suspects Arrested After Centralia Overdose Death; Court Documents Detail Investigation
Four people were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 26-year-old Centralia man, the Centralia Police Department announced Thursday. The victim has since been identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as Justin R. Maggi. Centralia officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at around 6 a.m. The crash happened on state route 167 near Auburn. According to the investigators, 60-year-old James W Maclam was driving northbound on highway near Highway 18. He drifted onto his right shoulder, overcorrected while attempting to re-enter the road...
