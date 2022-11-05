ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA



 



Chronicle

Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old

A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
CENTRALIA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

Salkum Super Market Owner, Customers Concerned With Recent String of East Lewis County Burglaries

Earlier this week, after his business was broken into for the third time in less than a year, Peter Meller planned to install scissor gates on the door of Salkum Super Market. The gates aren’t the first security measure Meller has installed since the first burglary this year, when two unidentified suspects broke into the business, stole cigarettes and tried to take the store’s ATM at 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash

A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
KENT, WA

