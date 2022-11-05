Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
Jade Cargill: Me vs. Bow Wow Is Another Five Minute Match, I Think Y'all Are Tired Of Those
Jade Cargill isn't worried about Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who...
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
ringsidenews.com
Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
411mania.com
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
ringsidenews.com
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Money matchups are the name of the game at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair are among the big names headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a rare daytime premium live event on Saturday. The marquee for Crown Jewel features undisputed WWE universal champion...
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back
You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
Peter Avalon Discusses His Feud With Brandon Cutler, Says It Was All Written On The Fly
Peter Avalon talks his lengthy feud with Brandon Cutler. Throughout the first half of 2020, Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler tagged together on various episodes of AEW Dark. After losing multiple matches, Avalon and Cutler split and began to feud against each other, with the goal of one of them finally winning a match in All Elite Wrestling. Cutler would go on to defeat Avalon on the October 27 edition of Dark in a No Disqualification match, earning his first victory in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
11/4 AEW Rampage Featuring Katsuyori Shibata Match Records Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/4 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up...
Serpentico Jokes That There's A Conspiracy Theory Against Him, Nyla Rose Has Tony Khan's Ear
Serpentico says Fuego Del Sol stealing his mask could be blamed on his future losses, and Nyla Rose is responsible for a conspiracy theory against him in AEW. Serpentico has previously been featured alongside Luther as Chaos Project, but in recent months, the masked man has been competing in singles matches. Unfortunately, this shift has not produced more wins for him.
George South Challenges Nick Gage To A Match At WrestleCade
George South wants to fight Nick Gage. George South is headed to WrestleCade at the end of November and he's challenging GCW World Champion Nick Gage to meet him in a hardcore match on Sunday, November 27. South said his family doesn't want him doing the match, but he said...
Fightful
