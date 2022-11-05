ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel

An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
PWMania

Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign

Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel

Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
411mania.com

Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
itrwrestling.com

WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso

At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
ComicBook

Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
ComicBook

Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back

You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
stillrealtous.com

Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel

The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
Fightful

Peter Avalon Discusses His Feud With Brandon Cutler, Says It Was All Written On The Fly

Peter Avalon talks his lengthy feud with Brandon Cutler. Throughout the first half of 2020, Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler tagged together on various episodes of AEW Dark. After losing multiple matches, Avalon and Cutler split and began to feud against each other, with the goal of one of them finally winning a match in All Elite Wrestling. Cutler would go on to defeat Avalon on the October 27 edition of Dark in a No Disqualification match, earning his first victory in the company.
ringsidenews.com

Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed

Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy