Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Port of Olympia wins $9M grant for marine port improvements

The Port of Olympia was awarded a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project by the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. “The federal government’s funding for port infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates how critical ports are to the economy and to our communities,” commented Port...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia regulates outdoor dining to regain the mobility and use of sidewalks

After being lax during the pandemic year, Olympia Engineering Program specialist Andrew Curtis said the city is now regulating outdoor dining in downtown businesses. Curtis spoke at the Parking and Business Improvement Area (PBIA) meeting yesterday, November 2. He discussed the city policy for the private commercial use of the public right-of-way (ROW), sidewalks and alleys for downtown outdoor dining, and the state's tax to collect starting next year.
OLYMPIA, WA
knkx.org

Capitol Lake will revert to an estuary, but it will take a decade

The City of Olympia, and now the state, have officially recommended that Capitol Lake revert to an estuary. The state says a return to tidal mudflats is the only way to meet state water quality standards. The recommendation to take down the dam and let the tides return is in...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport

Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
WESTPORT, WA
KING 5

Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms

SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Multiple agencies execute Nisqually River rescue

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month for their collaborative effort to rescue two persons from the Nisqually River in August.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater adopts 2023 legislative agenda

Tumwater city council adopted its 2023 legislative agenda during a meeting on November 1. Austin Ramirez, the city’s economic development program manager, said that new items were added to the document that were not in the draft version. The additions include the Tumwater craft district, the Budd Inlet restoration project, and support for the Family Education and Support Services (FESS).
TUMWATER, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
dispatchnews.com

WSDOT presenting on Pierce County greenfield airport sites

The Washington State Department of Transportation will be presenting about the proposed greenfield airport sites in Pierce County, one of which is near Eatonville, to the Pierce County Council at an upcoming study session. The meeting is at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Pierce County Council Chambers. The meeting is...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KGMI

King County judge puts Albertsons payout on hold

SEATTLE, Wash. – A King County judge has put a payday for Albertsons investors on hold. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from making a $4 billion dividend payment ahead of a huge merger. Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Fire Department changed policy over hoax racism complaint

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) changed a policy over what a complainant now admits was a hoax. Even after Seattle Fire learned the complaint was fake, the department refused to reverse course. In a June 13 memo, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that Seattle Fire chief Harold...
SEATTLE, WA

