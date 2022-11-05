High School Football Quarterfinal Scores from Friday, November 4th

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association will develop and utilize team rankings for the first time in the 2022-23 basketball season. The rankings will begin in late December and publish weekly through the end of the regular season in February. Each of the four basketball classifications will feature a rankings committee made up of two former head coaches and one media member – representing different state districts – and IHSAA staff members.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO