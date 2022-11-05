ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football Quarterfinal Scores from Friday, November 4th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Class A

#3 Woodbury Central 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24

#1 West Hancock 52, #6 North Linn 21

#2 Grundy Center 20, #7 East Buchanan 6

#5 Lynnville-Sully 20, #4 AHSTW 0

Class 1A

#4 West Sioux 49, Western Christian 20

#1 West Branch 27, #8 MFL MarMac 24

#2 Van Meter 45, Sigourney/Keota 0

#3 Underwood 47, #7 Pella Christian 28

Class 2A

#2 Central Lyon/GLR 42, #8 West Lyon 7

#4 Spirit Lake, #5 OABCIG

#9 Wahlert Catholic 41, Crestwood, Cresco 6

#1 Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0

Class 3A

#1 Harlan Community 55, #3 Nevada 7

#2 Mount Vernon 17, #7 Solon 0

#6 Humboldt 34, #5 Independence 26

#4 ADM 68, #8 North Polk 42

Class 4A

#2 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 23, #9 Indianola 6

#7 North Scott 20, #3 Waverly-Shell Rock 10

#1 Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24

#5 Carlisle 56, #4 Iowa City, Liberty 28

Class 5A

#1 Dowling Catholic 41, Waukee Northwest 7

#3 Southeast Polk 41, #6 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0

#7 Johnston 23, #4 Ankeny 13

Valley, W.D.M. 27, #5 Cedar Falls 13

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

