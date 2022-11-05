High School Football Quarterfinal Scores from Friday, November 4th
Class A
#3 Woodbury Central 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24
#1 West Hancock 52, #6 North Linn 21
#2 Grundy Center 20, #7 East Buchanan 6
#5 Lynnville-Sully 20, #4 AHSTW 0
Class 1A
#4 West Sioux 49, Western Christian 20
#1 West Branch 27, #8 MFL MarMac 24
#2 Van Meter 45, Sigourney/Keota 0
#3 Underwood 47, #7 Pella Christian 28
Class 2A
#2 Central Lyon/GLR 42, #8 West Lyon 7
#4 Spirit Lake, #5 OABCIG
#9 Wahlert Catholic 41, Crestwood, Cresco 6
#1 Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0
Class 3A
#1 Harlan Community 55, #3 Nevada 7
#2 Mount Vernon 17, #7 Solon 0
#6 Humboldt 34, #5 Independence 26
#4 ADM 68, #8 North Polk 42
Class 4A
#2 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 23, #9 Indianola 6
#7 North Scott 20, #3 Waverly-Shell Rock 10
#1 Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24
#5 Carlisle 56, #4 Iowa City, Liberty 28
Class 5A
#1 Dowling Catholic 41, Waukee Northwest 7
#3 Southeast Polk 41, #6 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0
#7 Johnston 23, #4 Ankeny 13
Valley, W.D.M. 27, #5 Cedar Falls 13
