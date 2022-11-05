Read full article on original website
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK
Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
‘We all want to leave’: poverty, not crime, fuels the urge to flee Albania
In the north, there’s no work. In the capital, corruption blocks young people’s progress. It’s no surprise there’s an exodus
Prison-like center puts focus on UK’s response to migrants
LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Girl, 4, forced to sail from Tunisia to Sicily on migrant boat without parents
Girl became separated from parents and disembarked on island of Lampedusa after 26 hours at sea
maritime-executive.com
Italian Government Takes First Steps to Rein In Migrant Rescue Vessels
The newly-elected government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may be laying the groundwork to reinstate limits on NGO rescue vessels, which were eased under the previous administration. Meloni has appointed Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant who worked under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to head up his former department....
BBC
Standoff as Italy stops male migrants from disembarking rescue ships
Charities have branded the actions of the Italian government "illegal" after it prevented 250 people disembarking two migrant rescue ships. There are 215 blocked on the Geo Barents and 35 on Humanity 1. Children and people with medical issues were allowed to leave the ships in Catania, Sicily, but others...
Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help
Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
BBC
Hotel is wrong place for migrants, says North Devon Council
Council bosses have said they were not consulted by the Home Office about the arrival of at least 55 migrants at a hotel at a seaside resort. North Devon Council said the hotel in Ilfracombe was an "unsuitable location" for them due to its remoteness. North Devon MP Selaine Saxby...
Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD
Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
NGO asks France, Spain, Greece for help in migrant stand-off
Migrant rescue group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday it had called on the governments of France, Greece and Spain to help find a port for 234 people rescued while trying to reach Europe, after Italy and Malta failed to answer. - 'Mortal danger' - "This is the first time we've appealed" to France, Greece and Spain for assistance in finding a port for rescued migrants, Beau said, adding that so far no country had responded.
BBC
Channel crossings: Albanian migrants recruited to the UK by gangs
Albanian drug gangs are using the migrant camps of northern France as a recruitment ground, offering to pay the passage of those prepared to work in the UK drugs industry on arrival, the BBC has been told. Albanians account for around a third of the almost 40,000 people who have...
UK deal with France to tackle small boat crossings in ‘final stages’, says No 10
Britain and France are in the “final stages” of talks on a deal to tackle unauthorised crossings of the English Channel by migrants in small boats, Downing Street has said.Speaking shortly after a meeting between Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron at the margins of the Cop27 summit in Egypt, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages.”The No 10 spokesperson said the potential deal related to “joint enforcement operations”, but the two leaders are yet to agree a timetable for implementation.It is understood the deal under discussion...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe...
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
France, Germany press Italy to open ports to 1,000 at sea
MILAN — (AP) — France and Germany are asking Italy's new far-right-led government to grant a safe port to nearly 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks. Humanitarian groups caring for the...
Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
BBC
Colchester council criticises government over asylum seekers in hotels
A council leader has criticised the government for sending what he feels is a disproportionate number of asylum seekers to local hotels. Liberal Democrat David King, at Colchester Borough Council, said there were hundreds of migrants in the area and that two hotels were being used. Essex Police was called...
