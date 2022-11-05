Read full article on original website
Related
Miller Place Panthers prevail over SWR Wildcats, advance to county semifinal
In the Div. IV quarterfinal round of the postseason, the 4-3 Miller Place Panthers came knocking on the door of the 4-3 Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 4. Miller Place, the fifth seed, looked to avenge its season-opening 3-point defeat at the hands of the Wildcats back in early September. And avenge it they did.
East Buchanan Bulldogs advance to district title game after shutting out Hornets
GOWER, Mo — The East Buchanan Bulldogs booked their ticket to the Class 1 District 8 championship game Friday night after a rain-soaked shutout win over the Penney Hornets. The Bulldogs set the tone immediately, forcing a pair of fumbles for two scoop-and-score touchdowns within four minutes of game clock to make the game 14-0.
calmatters.network
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Fall in CIF Title Tilt
SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School volleyball team picked the wrong time to have possibly its worst match of the season, losing in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship game, 3-1, to Helix at Westview High in San Diego on Friday, Nov. 4. The Vikings (26-7 overall)...
Comments / 0