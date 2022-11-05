Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago. That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man. Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
South Central AD, basketball coach takes over football program
Winterville, N.C. — South Central athletic director and state championship-winning boys basketball coach Chris Cherry announced that he is taking over the Falcons' football program as well. Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game in Greenville had the news first. Cherry led South Central's strong basketball program to a 4A...
carolinacoastonline.com
West grad Lewis makes N.C. State Dance Team as a freshman, performs at home football games
RALEIGH — West Carteret can draw some big crowds to its Friday night football games, but Caroline Lewis is performing in front of a much bigger fanbase this fall. The 2022 graduate and former Patriots cheerleader is a member of the N.C. State Dance Team. “The first home game,...
carolinacoastonline.com
East surprised by Midway in 44-35 defeat in first round of football 2A state playoffs
BEAUFORT — Midway had scored less than 30 points in seven of its 10 games this season. The Raiders nearly hit that number at halftime on Friday in their 44-35 victory over East Carteret in the first round of the 2A football state playoffs. “This is very, very unexpected,”...
WITN
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - WITN END ZONE. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
wcti12.com
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Havelock blitzes Croatan 67-7 in 3A first-round, state-playoff tilt
HAVELOCK — At one point on Friday night in its first-round matchup with Croatan, the Havelock football team had six offensive plays and six total touchdowns. The Rams held a 42-0 advantage in the 3A state playoff game with 10:15 left in the second quarter. No. 4-seed Havelock (9-2)...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WITN
A local church is helping kids around the world
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
WITN
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
publicradioeast.org
Ordinance change means first tattoo shop in years for downtown Kinston
A change in an old city ordinance means downtown Kinston will soon have its first tattoo shop. During last month's City Council meeting, Councilman Chris Suggs says they received a request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to allow tattoo parlors to operate downtown. They were prohibited from operating in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven names new police chief
Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
newbernnow.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
WITN
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
wcti12.com
Teenager located after missing for two days
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department said missing teenager, Zachry Powell has been located. Previous: The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort
BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
