ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

South Central AD, basketball coach takes over football program

Winterville, N.C. — South Central athletic director and state championship-winning boys basketball coach Chris Cherry announced that he is taking over the Falcons' football program as well. Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game in Greenville had the news first. Cherry led South Central's strong basketball program to a 4A...
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music

GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
GRIFTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Havelock blitzes Croatan 67-7 in 3A first-round, state-playoff tilt

HAVELOCK — At one point on Friday night in its first-round matchup with Croatan, the Havelock football team had six offensive plays and six total touchdowns. The Rams held a 42-0 advantage in the 3A state playoff game with 10:15 left in the second quarter. No. 4-seed Havelock (9-2)...
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Ordinance change means first tattoo shop in years for downtown Kinston

A change in an old city ordinance means downtown Kinston will soon have its first tattoo shop. During last month's City Council meeting, Councilman Chris Suggs says they received a request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to allow tattoo parlors to operate downtown. They were prohibited from operating in...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Belhaven names new police chief

Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
BELHAVEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
newbernnow.com

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern

The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1.  A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager located after missing for two days

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department said missing teenager, Zachry Powell has been located. Previous: The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort

BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy