Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday

On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lighthouse Cafe begins Hurricane Ian recovery on Sanibel Island

The Lighthouse Café, like so many other businesses on Sanibel Island, will have to be completely rebuilt on the inside. There’s also the unique task of rebuilding a collection of hundreds of lighthouse photographs, lithographs and paintings. There were at least 428 items framed and displayed on the...
WINKNEWS.com

Boil water notice lifted for most of Sanibel and Captiva

The Island Water Association has rescinded the boil water notice for Sanibel and Captiva Islands that has been in place since Hurricane Ian. According to the water association, the water is now safe to drink after the system was flushed and tested for harmful bacteria. There is one area that...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LeeTran bringing back full bus service, fare collection on Sunday

LeeTran will bring back all fixed-route bus services and bus fare collection on Sunday. LeeTran has been operating a modified service since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, allowing its vehicles to be used for emergency transportation on barrier islands and service to emergency shelters, Disaster Recovery Centers and field hospitals.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery

At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm

Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Portable campus approved for Lee County school worth nearly $20M

The price tag on a proposal to get kids out of crowded classrooms just got bumped up to $20,000,000. The Lee County School District approved the contract to build a portable campus next to Hector Cafferata Elementary. The building in Cape Coral was severely damaged in the storm, and students...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE

