Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
City looking to hire company to assess Yacht Basin underwater damage
The exact extent of the underwater and structural safety of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin is unknown, but a company called Tetra Tech could help find that information.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday
On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
WINKNEWS.com
Lighthouse Cafe begins Hurricane Ian recovery on Sanibel Island
The Lighthouse Café, like so many other businesses on Sanibel Island, will have to be completely rebuilt on the inside. There’s also the unique task of rebuilding a collection of hundreds of lighthouse photographs, lithographs and paintings. There were at least 428 items framed and displayed on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Boil water notice lifted for most of Sanibel and Captiva
The Island Water Association has rescinded the boil water notice for Sanibel and Captiva Islands that has been in place since Hurricane Ian. According to the water association, the water is now safe to drink after the system was flushed and tested for harmful bacteria. There is one area that...
Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a death investigation in the Larkspur Dr. area of Punta Gorda on Sunday.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
Sarasota County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Disabled Woman
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing disabled female that may possibly be in danger due to health-related issues. The missing person is identified as Alexandra P. Simon. She is a white female 41 years of age, with dyed
Residents off Burnt Store Road upset about a prescribed debris burn
After surviving a hurricane, some people in northwest Cape Coral are battling air quality from the comfort of their own homes.
Sarasota County Sheriff Says Missing-Endangered Man William “Bob” Wagner Home Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Mr. William “Bob” Wagner has returned home and is safe, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help to locate a missing endangered person. This afternoon, Sarasota Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3800
WINKNEWS.com
LeeTran bringing back full bus service, fare collection on Sunday
LeeTran will bring back all fixed-route bus services and bus fare collection on Sunday. LeeTran has been operating a modified service since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, allowing its vehicles to be used for emergency transportation on barrier islands and service to emergency shelters, Disaster Recovery Centers and field hospitals.
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducting a suspicious death investigation on Larkspur Dr
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it is conducting a suspicious death investigation in Charlotte Park. The sheriff’s office investigation is taking place on Larkspur Drive. They say there is no danger to the public. CCSO has not released any other information about their investigation. This...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery
At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
WINKNEWS.com
Portable campus approved for Lee County school worth nearly $20M
The price tag on a proposal to get kids out of crowded classrooms just got bumped up to $20,000,000. The Lee County School District approved the contract to build a portable campus next to Hector Cafferata Elementary. The building in Cape Coral was severely damaged in the storm, and students...
LCEC working to restore power on Del Prado and SE Terrace after traffic incident
Cape Coral Police Department says lanes are back open and LCEC is on scene working to restore power after a traffic incident
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by storm surge, Chops, Pazzo restaurants to reopen this month in Naples
Three of the five Culinary Concepts’ restaurants have reopened since Hurricane Ian while Pazzo Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill on Fifth Avenue South in Naples plan to open in two weeks. Pazzo and Chops in downtown Naples will reopen Nov. 21 for the first time since storm surge...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
Comments / 1