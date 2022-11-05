ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Juvenile Reported Missing in Schuylkill Haven

Schuylkill Haven Police are attempting to locate a juvenile that has been reported missing. Police are attempting to located Arianna Cassella, of Schuylkill Haven. She is described at 5'5" tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie and pale blue jeans. Any information concerning her whereabouts please...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Northampton County

A Schuylkill County man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Northampton County last weekend. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 around 9:30pm in the area of East 4th Street and Buchanan Street in Bethlehem, Ronald K. Mayo, 67, of Minersville was struck by a vehicle and transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland

A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Local Veterans Treated to Free Meal in Lavelle

On Friday, military veterans were treated to a free meal by Bixler Pyrotechnics, of Ashland. This marked the 7th year that fireworks display company held the event at the Church of the Nazarene in Lavelle. The event ran from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and a little more than an hour after...
LAVELLE, PA
skooknews.com

Disturbance in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man for Fighting with Police

A man is facing charges after he fought with police during an incident in Ashland on Sunday morning. According to court papers, on Sunday morning, around 9:45am, Ashland Police were called to the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a disturbance. Police officer Harry Brown arrived at the...
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

District XI High School Football Playoff Schedule - 11/11/22

District XI High School Football Playoff Schedule - 11/11/22. Schedule for Schuylkill County Teams Playing in the District XI High School Football Playoffs. Tri-Valley vs. Northern Lehigh @ Lehighton - 7:00pm. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- District XI Class 3A Semifinals. North Schuylkill vs. Palmerton @ North Schuylkill - 7:00pm. Notre Dame Green Pond...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy