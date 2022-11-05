Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
One person died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County overnight. The crash occurred around 12:30am, Monday, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 102 between the Pine Grove and Ravine exits in Pine Grove Township. A member of the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was...
skooknews.com
Juvenile Reported Missing in Schuylkill Haven
Schuylkill Haven Police are attempting to locate a juvenile that has been reported missing. Police are attempting to located Arianna Cassella, of Schuylkill Haven. She is described at 5'5" tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie and pale blue jeans. Any information concerning her whereabouts please...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Northampton County
A Schuylkill County man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Northampton County last weekend. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 around 9:30pm in the area of East 4th Street and Buchanan Street in Bethlehem, Ronald K. Mayo, 67, of Minersville was struck by a vehicle and transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
skooknews.com
Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland
A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
skooknews.com
Columbia County Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Columbia County man who failed to appear for court. Michael Spindler, 67, is known to have two addresses at PO Box 71, Bloomsburg Pa 17815 and 26 Maplewood Ln. Millville...
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Wanted in Carbon County Taken into Custody by Borough Police
A Saint Clair man wanted in Carbon County on retail theft charges. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, Saint Clair Police served a warrant at 52 Ann Street in the borough for 50-Year-Old, Paul Lapinsky. Lapinsky was wanted by Mahoning Township Police in Carbon County on...
skooknews.com
Local Veterans Treated to Free Meal in Lavelle
On Friday, military veterans were treated to a free meal by Bixler Pyrotechnics, of Ashland. This marked the 7th year that fireworks display company held the event at the Church of the Nazarene in Lavelle. The event ran from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and a little more than an hour after...
skooknews.com
Disturbance in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man for Fighting with Police
A man is facing charges after he fought with police during an incident in Ashland on Sunday morning. According to court papers, on Sunday morning, around 9:45am, Ashland Police were called to the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a disturbance. Police officer Harry Brown arrived at the...
skooknews.com
District XI High School Football Playoff Schedule - 11/11/22
District XI High School Football Playoff Schedule - 11/11/22. Schedule for Schuylkill County Teams Playing in the District XI High School Football Playoffs. Tri-Valley vs. Northern Lehigh @ Lehighton - 7:00pm. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- District XI Class 3A Semifinals. North Schuylkill vs. Palmerton @ North Schuylkill - 7:00pm. Notre Dame Green Pond...
