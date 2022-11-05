Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Verona and Oregon take home titles in WIAA state tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Wildcats and the Oregon Panthers ended their season with some hardware, winning their divisions at the WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday. Verona played the Marquette Hilltoppers in the Division 1 final. After closing the first half...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: Final 3-game stretch could have major repercussions for Badgers' future
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig and wide receiver Chimere Dike believe that Wisconsin’s final 3 games of the Big Ten season will help with taking the interim tag off of coach Jim Leonhard’s position. The Badgers have posted a 3-1 record since Leonhard, a former Badgers safety, took over...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin DB, addresses Jim Leonhard's potential readiness for head coaching job
Hunter Wohler has some strong thoughts on his interim coach. Jim Leonhard has taken the responsibilities as interim head coach of Wisconsin. Wohler — a second-year safety — weighed in on Leonhard’s work and believes he is next to lead the Badgers. Wohler opened up on Leonhard...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
CBS 58
Sports AdvantEdge to open Oconomowoc location in January 2023
OCONOMOWOC, Wis (CBS 58) -- Beginning in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge, an athletic, strength and training company, will open a Lake Country location. Brian Bott, owner and former UW-Wisconsin Badger strength coach, will open their fifth Sports AdvantEdge location at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc. Other owners of...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
CBS 58
From courthouse to game room: Milwaukee attorney levels up the Cream City's video-gaming with mobile 'Carcade'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine if you could take any video game you wanted, their respective consoles, and two giant televisions, and stuff it all inside of a vehicle so you could play anywhere, at any time?. That's exactly what Milwaukee attorney, Tommy Ludan, brought to life with his mobile...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
gobadgers.ca
Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener
Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Darlington controls line of scrimmage, ends St. Joe’s season
They say styles make fights. And while the Darlington football team featured a contrasting style to St. Joe’s Friday night, the Lancers knew they were in for a fight right away in the first quarter and spent all game trying to figure out the perfect counter-punch. However, Jayden Gordon...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day. Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss voter fraud charges in Milwaukee, tight races for Governor & U.S. Senate, and the possibility of Wisconsin Republicans gaining supermajorities in the Legislature. Capitol Connection is...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
