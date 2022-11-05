ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

nbc15.com

Verona and Oregon take home titles in WIAA state tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Wildcats and the Oregon Panthers ended their season with some hardware, winning their divisions at the WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday. Verona played the Marquette Hilltoppers in the Division 1 final. After closing the first half...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland

Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Sports AdvantEdge to open Oconomowoc location in January 2023

OCONOMOWOC, Wis (CBS 58) -- Beginning in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge, an athletic, strength and training company, will open a Lake Country location. Brian Bott, owner and former UW-Wisconsin Badger strength coach, will open their fifth Sports AdvantEdge location at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc. Other owners of...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy

Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
gobadgers.ca

Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener

Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Darlington controls line of scrimmage, ends St. Joe’s season

They say styles make fights. And while the Darlington football team featured a contrasting style to St. Joe’s Friday night, the Lancers knew they were in for a fight right away in the first quarter and spent all game trying to figure out the perfect counter-punch. However, Jayden Gordon...
DARLINGTON, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys

MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day. Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss voter fraud charges in Milwaukee, tight races for Governor & U.S. Senate, and the possibility of Wisconsin Republicans gaining supermajorities in the Legislature. Capitol Connection is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI

