Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO