Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey
MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Police Dept. Investigating Shooting at Sickler Ave. Basketball Court; Anyone With Information is Asked to Contact Authorities
Winslow Township Police are asking if anyone from the public has any information relating to a shooting that took place on November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm at the Sickler Avenue basketball court. On Facebook, the Winslow Township Police posted: “A subject was shot multiple times at the Sickler...
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
Why are catalytic converters a target for thieves? News 12 finds out
Federal authorities have busted a multistate catalytic converter theft ring that has ties to New Jersey.
Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Mullica Twp., NJ, Crash
Police in Mullica Township say a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning resulted in the death of a man from Browns Mills. The accident happened at about 11:45 AM on the White Horse Pike at Elwood Road. The crash involved a car and a utility truck. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
Man convicted in killing of EHT woman whose body was dumped in Hamilton
A former Mays Landing man was convicted of murder in the 2014 killing of a woman whose naked body was dumped on a roadside in Hamilton Township. Timothy Wright, 42, was arrested in 2019, more than five years after Joyce Vanderhoff was found dead Feb. 14, 2014, along Weymouth Road.
Hamilton mourns retired officer who dedicated life to public safety
Atlantic County’s public safety community is mourning a longtime officer, firefighter and emergency worker. Michael Robison, 48, died Tuesday attributed to heart issues. “He gave his whole life to public service,” said Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone, who spent his career working with Robison. Robison started his...
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
hwy.co
Are You Brave Enough to Walk the Shark Bridge in NJ?
Do you enjoy finding activities that will get your heart racing? If so, try stepping across Shark Bridge to put those nerves to the ultimate test. You may talk a tough game now, but we’ll see when you’re walking just inches above a 21-foot deep shark-infested aquarium full of deadly sharks anxious for their next snack. Are you still up for the challenge?
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Suspect Who Prompted FBI Warning Arrested; Suspect “Expressed Radical Extremist Views and Ideology”
An FBI source confirms the suspect who prompted the warning in New Jersey, is in custody. The suspect was arrested Thursday night. According to the FBI, during midday yesterday, they received a lead which detailed an unidentified New Jersey based individual who intended to attack an unspecified New Jersey Synagogue.
A New Jersey Art Teacher’s Body Is Causing Outrage. It Needs to Stop.
It's 2022. Why are we still focusing on other people's bodies?. What makes a good teacher? The best educators care for their students, and go above and beyond to make sure they're sharing knowledge with them in a way that's understandable and fun. They will work hard to make sure their kids aren't falling behind both inside and out of the classroom.
eastside-online.org
Voorhees Pediatric Facility provides home for medically fragile children
Since first opening its doors in 1982, the Voorhees Pediatric Facility (VPF) has served as a special care nursing facility to provide holistic care for medically fragile children, from newborn to age 21. The facility’s residents typically have complex medical conditions and thus need access to constant specialized care. The facility is a full-time home for these children, allowing them to learn and thrive in an environment designed to meet their needs.
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
roi-nj.com
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
wrnjradio.com
All NJ Motor Vehicle Commission facilities will be closed on Election Day and Veteran’s Day
NEW JERSEY – All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) facilities, including agencies, road test sites, and inspection stations, will be closed in observance of the state holidays on Tuesday, November 8, and Friday, November 11. All NJMVC facilities will be open for regular operating hours the rest of...
