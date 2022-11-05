ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey

MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet

JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
JACKSON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Police Dept. Investigating Shooting at Sickler Ave. Basketball Court; Anyone With Information is Asked to Contact Authorities

Winslow Township Police are asking if anyone from the public has any information relating to a shooting that took place on November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm at the Sickler Avenue basketball court. On Facebook, the Winslow Township Police posted: “A subject was shot multiple times at the Sickler...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say

The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
hwy.co

Are You Brave Enough to Walk the Shark Bridge in NJ?

Do you enjoy finding activities that will get your heart racing? If so, try stepping across Shark Bridge to put those nerves to the ultimate test. You may talk a tough game now, but we’ll see when you’re walking just inches above a 21-foot deep shark-infested aquarium full of deadly sharks anxious for their next snack. Are you still up for the challenge?
CAMDEN, NJ
eastside-online.org

Voorhees Pediatric Facility provides home for medically fragile children

Since first opening its doors in 1982, the Voorhees Pediatric Facility (VPF) has served as a special care nursing facility to provide holistic care for medically fragile children, from newborn to age 21. The facility’s residents typically have complex medical conditions and thus need access to constant specialized care. The facility is a full-time home for these children, allowing them to learn and thrive in an environment designed to meet their needs.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ

